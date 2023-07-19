Veteran actress Rita Daniels has penned a congratulatory message to her daughter Regina over her latest feat

This comes as the mother of two was appointed as the Social Secretary of the 10th Assembly Senators’ Wives Forum Executive Council

Rita, like every mother, expressed pride in her daughter with her heartwarming message that stirred reactions from many, including Regina

It is a moment of celebration in veteran actress Rita Daniels' household as her daughter and colleague Regina Daniels recently made her proud.

In a heartwarming message, Rita gushed about Regina over her appointment as the wife of Senator and businessman Ned Nwoko.

Rita Daniels congratulates Regina. Credit: @regina.daniels @rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recently reported that Regina had been appointed Social Secretary of the 10th Assembly Senators’ Wives Forum Executive Council.

In a post via her Instagram page, Rita congratulated her daughter, who she called ‘her pride.'

The veteran actress also attributed Regina's success to grace as she showered prayers on her.

"God shall continue to bless and protect you and your family. I am so proud of the woman you’ve become. My mouth shall never stop watering prayers of blessings upon," Rita wrote.

Regina Daniels, others react as her mum Rita gushes about her

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

regina.daniels:

"My queen Daalu nnem!!!! You are my inspiration!!."

mayanlaysheriff:

"Congratulations to you, too, Ma'am. You're seemingly available to help guide her steps along the way. God first, but you're a supportive mother. Keep up the good work."

makispie:

"If I may ask , what is the Essence of this office. We are talking about reducing cost in governance , you people are busy creating offices that is not necessary. Make una use our money run this office ooooo."

ikphemijennifer:

"Mrs nwoko d youngest n smartmummy Boys."

yo_reeta_abujarealtor:

"She’s so smart seriously this First Lady thing is her calling honestly ❤️❤️❤️❤️ having a supportive mum is the best thing that can happen to anyone, I miss my mum ."

