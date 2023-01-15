Nino Idibia, son of Sunmbo Adeoye and singer 2baba has been lovingly celebrated by his mother on his 17th birthday

Adeyoye shared a lovely mother and son photo on her Instagram page and penned a beautiful note to the celebrant

Many followers were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the birthday boy

Nigerian singer 2baba Idibia and Sunmbo Adeyoye’s first child together, Nino, clocked 17 on Sunday, Sunday, January 15.

The mother of the celebrant dedicated lovely posts to him on Instagram as she reminisced about how times have gone by over the years.

Sunmbo Adeoye and 2baba's son clocks 17. Photo: @ninoidibia

Source: Instagram

Adeoye described her son as a “blessing to the world” while pointing out how smart, talented and wise he is.

"You are such a great blessing to my world. I know I can’t count my blessings without counting you twice my “G”. You are Such a Smart, talented and wise, genius. Your exceptional natural abilities leave me in awe of God."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a different portion of her post, the doting mum pointed out how it feels so different to celebrate his 17th birthday, adding that he is now a man.

Nino’s mum mentioned how much she believes in him and how he is going to go on to make himself and his family proud.

She advised the young man to always keep his head up and never be defined by people’s opinions of him.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

therry_atabong said:

"Happy birthday Nino. May God Almighty crown all your efforts with abundant success, IJMN Amen."

_iamnnetalks said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️Amen. May God keep him for you and for all God has in store for him and the world at large. Happy Birthday to him."

obynuel said:

"Happy birthday to your dear son."

thebabylounge said:

"Happy Birthday, Nino. May your light never grow dim."

maloni_mutoya said:

"Happy Birthday & many more blessed returns. Grow in favor with God & men."

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna clocks new age in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna took to social media in celebration of his new age.

The actor expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the almighty God for making him witness another birthday.

Ogbonna also flooded his page with some cartoon-like photos of himself.

Source: Legit.ng