Singer Davido's alleged baby mama Anita Brown has put up different videos of her flaunting her protruding belly

Anita, who claimed Davido impregnated her, was seen showing some dance moves at a shop as she proudly showed off her baby bump

In another video, Anita revealed she gained 15 pounds in three weeks as a result of the pregnancy, which sparked reactions

Music star Davido's alleged side chick Anita Brown has caused a stir with new videos she shared on social media as she boldly flaunted her protruding belly.

This comes weeks after Anita Brown took to social media to call out Davido amid different allegations, one of which was he impregnating her and not wanting to take responsibility.

Anita Brown says she gained 15 pounds in 3 weeks. Credit: @davido @ninatheelite

In a latest video she shared on her Instastory, Anita was seen dancing at a shop with her protruding belly, which she held with her two hands at intervals.

Watch the video below:

In another video, Anita Brown revealed she gained 15 pounds in three weeks.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Anita Brown's videos

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many questioned if Anita's protruding belly was a baby bump.

See the comments below:

mcfantasyonthemic:

"She will deliver safely In Jesus Christ name."

graceshinani:

"Nah so pregnancy Dey grow quick."

altine_tintinpro:

"My own is as she wants to force him to accept the pregnancy let’s not come and hear dead beat dad later o."

snowflakeswb:

"Mtchew. Na bump be that? Person chop belleful she say na bump. Thought she said she was on her way to naija."

__eberechi_:

"Which bump....e mean say me sef dey pregnant be that."

mt_stitches92:

"Where's our ancestors... Please call them to verify this Nina bump ."

everywomansecret:

"That's just fat joor."

Anita Brown says she is on her way to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido’s alleged US side chick, Anita Brown, appeared nowhere near ready to stop associating with the DMW boss.

This comes as Anita took to her TikTok page to share with her fans that she is going to Nigeria.

In the TikTok video, the alleged pregnant US businesswoman was seen dragging her box at the airport.

