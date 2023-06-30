Controversial swimsuit model Anita Brown, the recently revealed pregnant side chick of ace Afrobeat singer Davido, has stirred attention online again as she calls out Peruzzi

Anita, in a series of Insta-story posts called out Davido signee Peruzzi accusing him of sleeping with the singer's wife Chioma

The outspoken American woman also went on to disclose that she would be coming to Nigeria soon to do a meet and greet

Anita Brown has held the Nigerian media space spellbound over the last few days since she came all out gun blazing, revealing that she was pregnant for ace Afrobeat superstar, Davido.

The outspoken swimsuit model has continued to stir public attention after she accused Davido of impregnating her and tried to make her remove it.

Davido's American pregnant side chick Anita Brown sparks reaction as she calls Peruzzi out and alleges he slept with Chioma. Photo credit: @davido/@chef_chi/@peruzz_vibes/@ninathelite

Source: Instagram

Anita Brown has taken her attack on the singer a nudge higher after announcing that she was set to come to Nigeria soon. She went on to call out DMW signee and Davido's close pal Peruzzi.

A post on her, Insta-story alleged that Peruzzi slept with Davido's wife, Chioma. Anita suggested that Davido's cousin, Clarks Adeleke, might also have slept with Chioma.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The controversial swimsuit model also bragged that even though she doesn't claim to be as noble as Chioma, she has never slept with his friends or colleagues as Ifeanyi's mum did.

See Anita Brown's post calling out Peruzzi below:

See the comments Anita Brown's post sparked as she called out Peruzzi

@mariam_oyakhilome:

"Na aunty Kemi give this girl this gist,i am so convinced."

@derah_emmanuel:

"How come you know much about chioma. But u said you don’t know who chioma was to David."

@pamela_special:

"Peruzzi nor fit sit dwn read comments like others dem don remind am he past now."

@minded274:

"Some people for this country ona really funny well well ooo ona go dy post dy tag that Thanos of a girl dy praise am make she dy repost am dy find attention Godforbid."

@karien692:

"Omo! She’s saying too much already for someone that doesn’t know he was married."

@nickkylawve:

"This was why davido begged us to tell anita to stay far away."

@chinemerem_ex:

"At the mention of the name Anita, all 30bg Dey shake."

Davido’s alleged pregnant side chick, Anita Brown, promises to get American work visas for all his baby mamas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido's alleged pregnant side chick, Anita Brown, has found new ways to shame the music icon amid the scandalous episode between them.

The American Onlyfans model, Anita Brown, who boldly came out to claim she was carrying the child of the unavailable hitmaker, brags about being wealthy and ready to help all of Davido's baby mamas.

In a new development, the Black American side chick came on Twitter to rant about the DMW boss once again when she angrily revealed her plans to better the lives of his baby mamas.

Source: Legit.ng