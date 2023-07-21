A clip from comedian Basketmouth's Last One Laughing Naija series showed skit maker Oga Sabinus 'Mr Funny' snoring on national TV

The video has since stirred the reactions of many fans and lovers of the funny man, with some expressing concern for him

The series also features the likes of Taaooma, Okey Bakassi, Taaooma, Kiekie, IGoSave, among others

Popular comedian Basketmouth has shared a funny clip from Last One Laughing Naija, an unscripted series which featured prominent comedians in a house.

The recent video shared by Basketmouth, who is also the series host, showed popular skit maker Oga Sabinus 'Mr Funny' sleeping and snoring on the show.

Other comedians on the show, including Basketmouth, gave their opinions on Sabinus' sleeping style as IGoSave could be heard saying the funny man was snoring on national TV.

The likes of Okey Bakassi, Acapella, KieKie, Buchi, Dat Warri Girl, Taaooma, Senator, IGoSave, and Gandoki are the other comedians in the series.

Watch the video shared by Basketmouth below:

Netizens react to video of Sabinus sleeping

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, with a netizen advising Sabinus to see a sleep expert, see them below;

iam_victorobi:

"Sleeping investor no wonder he snores."

etinogbe:

"This is not funny. He is suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea(OSA). He needs to see a sleep expert in Nigeria or, preferably outside Nigeria. He is likely to be a candidate for a CPAP"

official_rolesh:

"Why sabinus dey fall person hand like dis sef."

dan__ajebo:

"Slap am! Make he wake up."

damselnicki:

" At first I thought he was avoiding the story @okeybakassi was telling but when the alarm blew and he was still snoring after eating the half loaf of bread sabinwa No let sleep remove you biko ."

doncruxoe:

"No be acting for real sabinus dy sleep well well. No."

Sabinus reacts to alleged attack at Poco Lee's LASU concert

Sabinus responded to the pandemonium at the Homecoming event of prominent dancer Poco Lee at Lagos State University (LASU).

As previously reported by Legit.ng, the concert ended suddenly on Thursday evening, July 13, when mayhem erupted, prompting artists, including rapper Odumodublvck, to flee for their safety.

According to reports, some suspected cultists rushed the stadium and interrupted events midway through the show.

