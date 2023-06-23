A viral clip of skit maker Sabinus hanging out with popular actor Zubby Micheal at a gold jeweller sparks reactions

In the trending video, both celebrities were seen throwing on some very expensive gold jewellery while having a really good time

However, apart from the two ace comics linking up, it was something else about the video that grabbed the attention of many

Ace Nollywood actor Zubby Micheal and celebrity colleague, skit maker Sabinus have both sparked reactions online after clips of them hanging out together at a popular jeweller's place in Lagos went viral.

Bother celebrities in the trending clip were seen with quite a number of expensive jewellery adorning their necks, hands, fingers and wrist.

Nigerian skit maker Sabinus hangs out with colleague Zubby Micheal as the show off their expensive gold jewellery. Photo credit: @zubbymicheal

Source: Instagram

Zubby, in the video, stood up and started dancing as he was seen in quite an excited mood.

The actor, at some point while dancing, started to rub his head while saying that the grace he is covered with no evil that can dare withstand it.

Watch the video below:

See how fans reacted to the viral video of Zubby Micheal and Sabinus hanging out together

@armani_ebuka:

"dis one no be gold, na red oil steel."

@orji_billions:

"So even Sabinwa like werey inside gold."

@ephraim1318:

"Doings man."

@joan_of_calabar:

"Abeg una comot them from palm oil, why e yellow like that."

@twinobo_:

"My boys are doing well cheee ."

@dejay_tee:

"Lol this combination no go bad."

@official_bizybrain:

"Oil money e choke, doings get level."

@fran.ko901:

"Investor wan invest in gold."

@kelechi1051:

"My son eating his money , Enjoy your self son,nothing do you."

@jayoyuwe:

"Boss zubby ❤️❤️❤️and the criminal of jollorf rice. Zubby I get movie story to share with you."

Drama as clip of Zubby Micheal jumping up to greet Davido goes viral, fans react

A viral clip of famous Igbo Nollywood superstar Zubby Micheal has sparked reactions online. The movie star was seen behaving like a little boy as he ran into Afrobeat singer Davido at a bar in Lagos.

In the trending clip, the film star behaved excitingly as he squatted before jumping in the air to hail the Feel It singer.

The Davido, who responded to Zubby's hailing, got up from the lounge chair he was lying on and hugged the actor as they exchanged further pleasantries.

Source: Legit.ng