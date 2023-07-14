Popular Nigerian comedian Sabinus, aka Mr Funny, sparked hilarious reactions online with his recent comment on the viral Lagos State University (LASU) clash

Recall that Legit.ng broke the news that some Nigerian musicians, including Bella Shmurda and Odumodublvck, were attacked at dancer Pocolee's homecoming concert

Reacting to the viral reports, Sabinus pictured himself in the chaotic scenario to figure out how he would manage the situation

Popular comedian Sabinus has responded to the pandemonium that happened at the Homecoming event of prominent dancer Poco Lee at Lagos State University (LASU)

As previously reported by Legit.ng, the concert ended suddenly on Thursday evening, July 13, when mayhem erupted, prompting artists, including rapper Odumodublvck, to flee for their safety.

Sabinus reacts to the alleged attack on Bella Shmruda and Odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

According to reports, some suspected cultists rushed the stadium and interrupted events midway through the show.

Reacting to the story, Sabinus thanked his lucky stars for not being there at the performance and imagined how he would have coped with the hot case considering his bulgy stomach.

He tweeted:

"So na so they for handle me for LASU yesterday Omo this my belle for see run."

See his post below

Sabinus's post spark reactions

Netizens who came across Sabinus' post couldn't help but laugh at the picture the skit maker created. See them below:

@temitopepr:

"You wey dey cry for skit for cry for real life yesterday."

@waveyong_:

"Nothing fit do you boss,then fit just give you small beating make the stomach reduce."

@Ronaldjnr11_:

"Them for help you reduce your stomach."

@DrawHunter1:

" U for dey lasu clinic this morning."

@Tonyflex_:

"Dem no touch comedians, na only those artists dem wan teach lesson."

@MicroSmoothie:

"You be Port Harcourt boy.You suppose carry Selina enter there."

@DekkeyOlaoye:

Your name for change from Sabinus to Sabirun/ Sabi flash."

Source: Legit.ng