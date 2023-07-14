The Nigerian social media space has been buzzing with excitement over celebrity dancer Poco Lee’s show in Lagos State University (LASU)

Videos started making the rounds online alleging that there was violence at the event with singer Bella Shmurda getting slammed as Odumodu Blvck running away

The viral video sparked a series of reactions from netizens with some of them condemning cultism and the students actions

Lagos State University, LASU, is now making headlines over celebrity dancer Poco Lee’s Homecoming event on campus.

The event started to trend on social media after videos made the rounds showing some musicians such as Bella Shmurda and Odumodu Blvck appearing to leave the event.

In one of the videos, Shmurda was seen looking down as he was led away into a waiting black jeep. According to several online claims, he had been slapped on the face.

Another viral clip showed fast-rising singer, Odumodu Blvck, appearing to run out of the campus. It was claimed by some netizens that he was accosted by cultists and he took to his heels.

Netizens speak on pandemonium in LASU as they react to videos of Bella Shmurda and Odumodu Blvck

The viral videos of Bella Shmurda and Odumodu Blvck from Poco Lee’s LASU’s Homecoming show sparked a series of mixed feelings on social media. While some netizens were amused by the situation, others greatly condemned cultism and noted that what took place did not make sense.

Segunromeo:

“LASU next show na only portable go come .”

Samutokawazaki:

“Una no know where una dey? There’s a difference between Lasu and Unilag, Okoko and Akoka… no go jonze ooo.”

shinaamusanphotography:

“These are the same students who will come online with vapid opinions.”

crudemusikdotcom:

“It is very shameful. So na hoodlums full the school ?”

chef_mekaz:

“Odumodu on your feet run ‍♂️! You nor go run for where

kash_foreign_:

“Cultism is not a play something say no to cultism.”

_d3tty:

“And that’s why you deserve burna. Person wey no mind scatter una face with him boot.”

mr.franklin_kc.kaka:

“Baba japa! Everybody na Oga for en office .”

Aghedoprincewill:

“Cultism in 2023 and you are proud of this show of 2000 BC as accomplishment?”

brahim__kay:

“Cultist in this day and age , make them no go find work do.”

desmond_dex:

“Musicians about to start avoiding lasu.”

Blacklovefeed:

“Na only Burna fit perform nothing go happen.”

