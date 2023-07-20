Popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, has joined the growing list of netizens to gush over actress Kate Henshaw’s birthday photos

The movie star recently clocked the new age of 52 and many fans doubted her age as she looked youthful in the photos

Kunle Remi penned down a love note to the actress as he asked her out on a date and netizens reacted to it

Popular Nigerian actor, Kunle Remi, has now drooled over actress Kate Henshaw’s good looks on her 52nd birthday.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kate clocked the new age of 52 on July 19, 2023, and her birthday photos left many in awe as netizens gushed over her younger appearance.

Kunle Remi also reacted to Kate’s birthday post by dedicating another post to her on his official Instagram page.

Fans react to Kunle Remi's love letter to Kate Henshaw on her 52nd birthday. Photos: @kunleremiofficial, @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

The Anikulapo star posted one of Kate’s birthday photos on his page and he accompanied it with a love note where he expressed his admiration for her.

In the poem which was filled with rhymes, Kunle Remi asked Kate on a date. He wrote:

“52!? Oh well Age is but a number.

I love you Kate … is it my fate to to take you on a date… I am at the gate waiting to take you to dinner at your favorite spots just to concentrate on your beauty while you eat food with great taste. Just give me the mandate to celebrate your birthday day with you oh my Kate the great.❤️

Happy birthday @k8henshaw.”

See his post below:

Netizens laugh hard over Kunle Remi’s love poem to Kate Henshaw on her 52nd birthday

Kunle Remi’s poem amused a number of netizens as many of them commented on how he rhymed his words in the love note.

Read some of their comments below:

asoebiafrica:

“Osheyyy rhymes .”

t.h.e.s.a.l:

“This Poem is giving ’Pawpaw: Under the weather, we gather together ‘ .”

petite_arikeade:

“Osheyyy, Ebute Metta Busta Rhymes .”

frances_smarty:

“See lines. Oh my days ❤️. KR be rhyming fhinz. Aunty Kate kindly open the gate so it won't be late. . The Lord bless you and keep you ma.”

olamidey24:

“Jigolo vibes! Age is just a number my foot! Ole.”

thatlanreguy:

“If no be say Auntie Kate no be your mate, wetin do you wey she no go fit date?”

Source: Legit.ng