Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha has sparked reactions on social media with her reply to a tweet by BBNaija Twitter handle

As netizens count down to July 23 for the All Stars season, organisers decided to remind people that it's a second chance for their faves

Tacha made fun of the tweet and referred to a popular Telenovela with the second chance title

Big Brother Naija star Tacha has sparked mixed reactions over the funny reply she knocked BBNaija organisers with on Twitter.

The new edition of the season is set to kick off on July 23, and former housemates will be the show's new stars.

Netizens react as Tacha drags BBNaija organisers Photo credit: @Symply_Tacha

To build more anticipation, the official handle of BBNaija on Twitter shared a post revealing that the new season will be a second chance for the ex-housemates.

Clearly not impressed, Tacha quoted the tweet with a reference to a pouplar Telenovela, Second Chance.

See the exchange below:

Netizens react to Tacha's reply

The reality star's tweet got people sharing mixed emotions. While ans of the entrepreneur found the tweet funny; other netizens called her out.

Read comments below:

@imaskig1234:

"Drag them, they should come up with a better theme."

@splendidsylvia1:

"Tacha u still pained over multichoice."

@bigHotbaby1:

"There’s nothing like second chance in All stars. Big brother celebrity or All star is for big stars that are entertaining. Hope we get to see them on Sunday"

@mikedyrated:

"El Cuerpo del Deseo. But I get your joke "

@Sir_Adele:

"They made you Tacha, pay some respect."

@Just__Halal:

"He con be like show for housemates way never make am "

@MubarakBalogun:

"If you didn't win the first one, doesn't this make it a second chance for you? "

@Ifyj14:

"No housemate fit get mind quote Multichoice like this TACHA the real pepper Dem queen."

@pauljon83081113:

"Biggie shading his guests, that's bad "

@Shugakwin:

"Those that their fav is going to this second chance are crying "

