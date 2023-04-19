Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has been lovingly celebrated by friends, family members and industry colleagues on the occasion of his birthday

The Blood Sisters actor flooded his Instagram page with stylish photos specially taken to mark his new age

Colleagues like Funke Akindele, Banky W, and Femi Adebayo, among others, were all seen in his comment section with lovely birthday wishes

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, who just turned a new age.

In the mood of celebration, the Blood Sisters star took to his Instagram page with a set of cool pictures taken to mark the beginning of another exciting year.

Celebs storm Deyemi Okanlawon's IG page on his birthday. Photo: @deyemiokanlawon

Deyemi also mentioned how the new year is going to come with celebrations for him.

Check out the post below:

A different post saw the actor wishing himself a happy birthday as he shared pictures that teased ladies on social media.

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Deyemi Okanlawon

funkejenifaakindele said:

"God bless you more bro. Happy birthday."

bankywellington said:

"Happy birthday bro. God bless you, your fam, and the work of your hands. Much love."

symply_tacha said:

"HAPpy birthday ."

mrmacaroni1 said:

"Happy birthday to the latest model in town ."

crazeclown said:

"Happiest birthday Brooo whoever pissed you off did good ."

femiadebayosalami said:

"Happy birthday bro . LLNP."

glamour_surprises_ said:

"This body is bodyinggggggghappy birthday once again Aries geng. Deyemi the charming and dynamic actor ."

stannze said:

"We go sha hear am for this gym wey some people done hit so Happy birthday my Gee."

iam_hardeythuthu's said:

"Happy birthday to us blessings in all ramifications our Deyemi the stylist."

