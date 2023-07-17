BBNaija reality star Nengi is rooting for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe to join Chelsea in the ongoing summer transfer window

Nengi, who seemed to be a big fan of the West London club, prayed to her maker for a miracle to see the transfer happen

Her prayer has, however, stirred reactions from football lovers on social media, as many dropped different comments

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, popularly known by her first name, trended on social media after she tipped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward and France football star Kylian Mbappe to join Chelsea this summer.

Nengi, in a tweet via her official handle, prayed for a miracle to make the French footballer who plays in the Ligue 1 move to the English Premier League side.

Nengi prays for Mbappe to join Chelsea. Credit: @k.mbappe @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

See her tweet below:

The reality star's tweet is coming amid the ongoing summer transfer window in Europe, which has seen Chelsea sell many of their key players.

Meanwhile, PSG is reportedly ready to sell Mbappe if he fails to agree to a contract extension.

Football fans react as Nengi prays for Mbappe to join Chelsea

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

toyor_pr:

"You better face your shoes, make you no add another issues Join."

memesbysopaid:

"Imagination wan kee me & u nengi ."

Ifeanyiwills:

"Only 121 Chelsea fans will make it to heaven, and only 21 will come from Nigeria."

blackash31:

"Mrs Mbappe has spoken."

shadcus:

"She thinks she’s the main character."

Gabbylony:

"I hope it is her handler tweeting this because she should be in lockdown house waiting to enter Biggie's house."

Ifudiya:

"This ine just dey find the footballer attention by every means, doesn't matter if he's both into men and women. No go face your flora shoe market."

Elkarysma:

"Go and sign him for Chelsea now."

MololTalkerd4th:

"Chelsea ke? Mama better dey your lifestyle industry jeje No put mouth for anything wey concern ball."

Source: Legit.ng