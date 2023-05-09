Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha shared a comic video as she questioned her creator on her essence in life

The lifestyle influencer shared a hilarious video where she addressed the pressing issue of not having a husband yet, as it appeared everyone around her had one

Tacha’s display of her current relationship status stirred unity among other netizens who were in the same situation

Nigerian reality TV star Tacha brought some humour to the timeline as she addressed a critical issue in her life.

The BBNaija star seems to have gotten to a point of realisation in her life, as she emphasised about marriage.

Pictures of BBNaija Tacha Credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Tacha took to social media to share a dramatic video where she asked her creator if she were a spoon as it appeared that everyone around was getting hitched, excluding her.

In the clip, Tacha held a big spoon as she displayed disappointment and frustration with her current relationship status while a friend acted as a comforter in her predicament.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below

Celebrities and social media users react

ashmusy:

Spoon still better e kon be like say I be cassava

freda_george:

Even spoon get owner

kendra.vall:

"Even if i am a spoon I should be able to scoop something with the spoon even if na water ."

ceo_blaze:

"Even if I'm a spoon give me something to scoop."

justfayrow:

"Omo! Na spoon wey dey leak I be?❤️❤️❤️❤️"

pretty_petite_thing_:

"Even if I’m a spoon, let me scoop something."

Tacha gives details on the type of man she wants

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tacha revealed her single relationship status and stated the qualities her prospective man must possess.

Tacha listed some basic features she will look for in a man before considering going into a relationship with him.

Her dating status and spec ignited reactions from fans who feel she asked for too much.

BBNaija Star Tacha Explains Reason for Being Single, Nigerians React

Tacha Akide came back with yet another revelation about her personal life. The reality star engaged a fan who cared to know about when she will start considering going on dates.

The reality star engaged a fan who cared to know about when she will start considering going on dates.

Tacha's explanation to her relationship status question got most of her fans talking as she bragged about her wealth once again.

Source: Legit.ng