BBNaija star Tacha's baby girl has no idea who Omah Lay is, and his presence at her 5th birthday party had no effect on her

The singer was seen in the video on Tacha's page, holding and carrying the birthday girl Kimso, trying to cheer her up

Kimso refused to smile or change her 'side eye' look, and her reaction sparked hilarious comments

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha shared a video from her daughter Kimso's 5th birthday party that sparked reactions.

Kimso had no idea who Omah Lay was and, from the video, was unimpressed with his presence at her birthday party.

Tacha's baby meets Omah Lay Photo credit: @symply_tacha/@theekimso

Source: Instagram

Despite the singer's attempt to cheer her up by holding, hugging, carrying, and giving her a peck, the birthday girl remained stone-faced and even gave him the side-eye at a point.

In her caption, the reality star expressed disbelief as she noted that her baby had no idea who she was with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tacha wrote:

"My baby @theekimso doesn’t know who she’s WITH!!! Who will tell her??:"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

spunkysessentials:

"Until she grow up only to see she was with our so so crush ❤️"

glowriaonthestars:

"Kimmy think say nah regular pH uncle."

suur_dehan:

"She no get pains na why. She for request for live performance of soso!"

sandysweet_001:

"Baby gal is with uncle soso take my pains away."

chinenye_amogu:

"I mean…if Tacha was my aunty I wouldn’t care so much."

zeeny_hair:

"Should doesn’t know she’s with the ladies man? Ah Kimmy pls don’t fall my hand."

ginamorenikeji:

"She would in few years."

theimperialmaryanne:

"Kimmy na our own Omah lay you do like this for?"

bella_reignn:

"Star girl kimmy…. PH city to the world ❤️❤️"

xta_godwin:

"The way omah lay said what is it "

2023 elections: Tacha speaks up

Tacha was one of the celebrities who were vocal during the just concluded general elections. She encouraged Nigerians to vote in the 2023 presidential election.

She also took to the streets to protest ahead of the gubernatorial election held on March 18.

Davido's Imade shares video as she throws Easter party

Davido's Imade loves to throw themed parties, and for Easter, she hosted her friends to a fun-filled day in a garden.

In the video on her page, the kids enjoyed a wide variety of treats as they played games and ran around trying to get the most Easter eggs.

Imade's best friend, Tiwa Savage's son, Jam Jam, was seen with other kids having a good time.

Source: Legit.ng