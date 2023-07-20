Famous Nigerian skit maker Nastyblaq trends online after he dropped some comments about fast-rising singer Seyi Vibez

Nasty, in his posts, compared Seyi Vibez's meteoric rise to fame and wealth to how skit makers also hit it big but get tagged as ritualists and fraudsters

The comedian, in his post, queried the logic behind skit makers getting tagged as fraudsters and ritualists, but a singer like Seyi Vibez isn't

Outspoken Nigerian comedian Nastyblaq has bucked the trend of silence as he took to social media to lament the trending tags attached to skit makers and their quick rise to wealth.

In a series of comments dropped on his social media page, Nasty spoke about the fast-rising singer Seyi Vibez and how he acquired multiple houses and cars within a year of getting his big break. Still, no one has come out to attack him or tagged him as a fraudster or ritualist.

Nigerian skit maker, NastyBlaq laments about Seyi Vibez's meteoric rise to fame and wealth and compares it to how long comics take to grow. Photo credit: @seyivibez, nastyblaq

Source: Instagram

He noted that if a skit maker were making such moves, acquiring houses and cars, people would have quickly condemned them by tagging them as ritualists or fraudsters.

NastyBlaq went on to express that such tags hurt him a lot because, most times, they would have to have been in the game for at least 3-5 years before a skit maker could get that level of success.

See NastyBlaq's post below:

See how netizens reacted to NastyBlaq's post about Seyi Vibez

@wendy_adamma:

"It’s goes hand in hand to people/men who accusee women of doing prostitutionnn after acquiring properties."

@poshest_hope:

"But you can’t compare music to skit making na. The two no be mate ."

@oouhoestory__:

"You go explain taya cos no evidence."

@ezeqwesiri:

"I get your message fam BUT people like Seyi/Odumodu they’ve been singing for a long but just came to the limelight BUT don’t mislead the public that skit alone generates such revenue. There are other things (perhaps businesses) involved."

@an_na_bella11:

"You go explain taya no evidence. Elenu shipoti."

@khay__man:

"Why did you mention Seyi's name Mr Man ? Him success choke all of them it's obvious."

@mseroticaa:

"Lol. Perhaps you now know how it feels to accuse a woman working hard for her money of sleeping around. It hurts, doesn't it?."

@tour_lanny:

"Na the same way y’all men attribute every woman’s success to wookup/runs."

@alexandernasamu:

"Lord Lamba buy car pass the number of skits e done do… Jesus."

@peacemoses57:

"Lmao seyi blow when again? This one Dey crazy seyi drop Godsent 2019 ooo."

@tosinjuls:

"If it’s female skit maker (that’s not married) they will say it’s wookup . People must always talk."

