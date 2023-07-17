Former Big Brother Titans housemate and now reality TV star Yemi Cregx was showered with love and support from his dedicated fanbase recently

The passionate fans, known as Cregx Force, organised a special event to express their unwavering support for their favourite ex-contestant

In a heartwarming gesture, the Cregx Force presented Yemi with incredible gifts, including a luxurious Mercedes Benz, a generous sum of one million Naira, and other luxury items

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Big Brother Titans may have ended, but the TV show has left a long-lasting impact on its viewers as they continue to show admiration for their favourite housemates.

One of the housemates from the recently concluded reality TV show, popularly known as Yemi Cregx, felt the warmth of his fanbase.

BBTitan Yemi Cregx receives Mercedes Benz from devoted fans Credit: @cregxforce

Source: Instagram

Videos online depicted that the reality TV star was gifted a brand new Mercedes, a million naira, and other gifts to celebrate from his stan family.

See the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

BBTitans Yemi’s video sparks reactions online

Many who came across the video appreciated the fans who came together to celebrate their idol while noting that the young man was a fantastic being.

See their comments here:

ifeco153:

"This what u get wen u are unproblematic no be miracle wey dey chase clout upandan."

quotesssss001:

"Everything is always a blessing…. The way things played out in bbtitians made his fans love for him so deep."

snowgist_:

"Yemi Cregx won with Cregx force. Odogwu fanbase."

nikeadesanoye:

"Yemi is loved like crazy… I’m a K Force but I knew this was coming. No be small love on Twitter o."

nanyanzi613:

"These Nigerians are funny coz Yemi was a strong hm who could compete well with the SA but they decided to back a boring hm K n nw here praising Yemi why didn't you people do this wen he needed u most."

nanyanzi613:

"I just wonder,why didn't they put in all this energy wen the guy needed them most by voting n push him in the finals sothat we can remember him in the history of Bbt finalist."

adventures_and_sights:

"They couldn’t vote for him ? It doesn’t make sense."

Source: Legit.ng