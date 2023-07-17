Some clips have emerged online of how fans of singer Seyi Vibez attacked his arch-rival Portable Zazu during his performance at Onikan stadium

Plastic bottles, pure water sachets and other items were pelted at Portable during his performance after the Super 8 match between Sporting Lagos and Remo Stars

Meanwhile, before the Zazu singer performed, Seyi Vibez had taken to the stage, and he wasn't attacked throughout his performance

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The rivalry between the fans of controversial singer, Portable and his street-pop arch-rival, Seyi Vibez, has taken a new turn.

Fans of Seyi Vibez were seen in a viral clip pelting different items at the singer, Portable, during his recent performance at the Onikan stadium in Lagos.

Singer Portable trends online after fans of his colleague Seyi Vibez attacked him during his performance at Onikan stadium. Photo credit:@itzbasito/@seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

Portable's performance was marred with glitches of violence as he took to the stage before and after the game between Sporting Lagos and Remo Stars.

Reactions have trailed the attack on Portable as many have slammed it as unfair to the singer. These attacks are coming after the Zazu singer had threatened to beat up Seyi Vibez in several clips posted on his Insta-stories.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, other clips trending online of Seyi Vibez's performance at the same venue were instead met with massive love from the audience.

Watch both clips below:

See the reactions both clips stirred online:

@mikkytorino:

"Portable can never loss social media relevance."

@yungkumzee:

"Clowns throwing stones at portable will never achieve quarter of what he has achieved . Even Seyi Vibes no big pass portable . He sing pass am but he no big pass am..."

@instaview9ja:

"Seyi vibez is bigger than portable normally!!!!!! Portable na clout chaser."

@tochi_lifestyle:

"Seyi vibes fans no dey make noise, their actions speaks louder."

@teejay_zaddy:

"You can’t mess with Seyi Vibez and go scot free."

@teni_tesco:

"Portable learn to respect your elders."

@okm_herbal:

"That was wrong, he was there to perform, why stone him? Even if they felt he's art doesn't meet their standard, this is not the best way to go about it. But like I've said, portable is not a worthy example, we can see the evidence in the audiences reaction."

@domesco_199x:

"Portable cause this hatred to himself, at first nobody hate him but when he keeps capping anyhow on the internet that’s why people started hating him, I just wish he can just change because with time it won’t be funny to him anymore."

Portable calls out Seyi Vibez, tags him a thief and debtor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace street music sensation Portable Zazu recently lost his temper as he went online to clap back at his colleague Seyi Vibez.

In the viral clip, Zazu brutally dragged Seyi for trolling him in his new album, Thy Kingdom Come.

Portable further slammed the Chance singer as a chronic debtor who had used his career to take loans he could never repay.

Source: Legit.ng