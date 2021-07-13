Comedian Nasty Blaq recently made an interesting revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Instagram

A curious follower asked about his love life and he used the opportunity to show off a lady special and dear to his heart

The short video shared by the funny comedian got members of the online community gushing with some people noting that the lady looks like Tbaj

Comedian Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu aka Nasty Blaq is known for his relationship-themed videos but not many know that the comic star has a special woman in his life.

Nasty recently took to his Instastory channel and allowed his followers to satisfy their curiosity during a question and answer session.

Comedian Nasty Blaq hints at the woman in his life. Photo: @nastyblaq

One fan asked the funny entertainer if he is currently in a relationship and Nasty wasted no time in spilling the beans.

Nasty responded to the question with a video showing the moment a pretty lady approached a car and tried to get inside.

He also accompanied the post with a caption stating that he cares about the lady in the video.

Fans react, say she looks like Tbaj

Fans and other social media users who came across the video couldn’t help but gush over it. Some others also noted that the lady shares a semblance with BBNaija’s Tbaj.

Read some comments sighted below:

BBNaija's Prince maintained he never dated Tbaj

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that an episode of the BBNaija Lockdown reunion show highlighted the relationship between Dorathy, Tolani Baj and Prince.

Dorathy gave a lengthy explanation about how she always wanted Prince to be clear about the nature of his relationship with Tbaj but he never did.

Tbaj, on the other hand, narrated her version of the story and how she once spotted Prince and Lilo 'getting involved'.

When asked to tell his side of the story, Prince talked about Tbaj requesting for a million naira as a birthday gift and how they never dated.

