Popular Instagram comedian, Nasty Blaq got his fans talking after a video of him in a plane emerged on social media

In the video, the funnyman was seen lamenting about the treatment he got while on a business class flight

Nasty said he got served cashew nut and juice despite paying 3 million naira for the flight, Nigerians have reacted to the video

Nigerian comedian, Nasty Blaq sparked hilarious reactions on social media after a video he made on a plane mate it to the internet.

In the video, Nasty Blaq was chilling in the business class of a plane after paying 3 million naira to be on it.

Nasty Blaq complains of the meal he got on a business class flight. Credit: @nastyblaq

Source: Instagram

He lamented that he got served just cashew nuts and juice on the expensive flight.

According to him:

"How person go pay 3 million for business class dem dey give am cashew nut and juice"

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Nasty Blaq's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Nasty Blaq getting served Cashew nut and juice on a plane.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sharon_chigozirim:

"You for use half of the money buy food fess."

Btbaudio:

"I just wonder what the people in economy are going to eat then."

Iamellaberry:

"3m wey I go use start small business take support my oga."

Amaka.maya:

"When I reach that level I will put mouth, for now, let me just be flying our economy in peace, you can't oppress me."

Emekadarlington:

"You don't know how expensive cashew nuts are these days...check your nearest supermarket. Its a CLASSY BUSINESS."

Richie.richie127:

"You sure say you pay complete?"

Source: Legit.ng