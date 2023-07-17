BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, has come under fire once again on social media over her recent posts

The reality show star trended online after she reacted to the news of the young lady, Austa, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Killaboigram

Phyna’s take on the whole matter soon made the rounds online and many netizens called her insensitive for it

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, is back in the news for controversial reasons after she reacted to the death of a young lady, Austa, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Killaboigram.

On July 17, 2023, news spread on social media of how one Instagram influencer, @Austa_XXO, was stabbed and killed by her boyfriend and Instagram big boy, @Killaboigram.

According to reports, Austa had been killed by her boyfriend in his apartment where her corpse was found after her family began searching for her.

Phyna reacts to Austa’s death after her boyfriend allegedly killed her

After the news of Austa’s death made the rounds, a number of netizens reacted including BBNaija Phyna.

On her Snapchat page, she shared a series of posts to address the issue. In one of them, she laughed hard at the idea of people losing their lives in relationships.

In another post, she proceeded to say that some of the rich and fine guys who are outside are killers and ritualists.

In her words:

“Omo so all this rich fine boys, some of them are killers, ritualist, na wa oh, anyways one girl down… the boy removed her breast, eyes and kpekus. Hmmmm as you are out there looking for soft life, hold God tight, if na juju still hold your juju.”

See the screenshot of her posts below:

Netizens blast Phyna over her reaction to Austa’s death

Phyna’s take on Austa’s death soon made the rounds online and it drew a series of criticism from netizens. Many social media users were not pleased with the BBNaija star and they called her insensitive.

Read some of their comments below:

longspoonkitchen:

“How is this even funny ????”

owolawitola:

“One girl down? Wow. This is low.”

morry_dudu:

“This lady is not sensitive at all.”

omalichawa__:

“This Phyna suffer from idiotism..a very severe mental retardation..I can’t reckon how people supported this type of human being.”

iameniolamyde:

“Phyna is forever a gutter babe. Such a useless babe.”

blaccquin:

“I wonder what her management is managing because this is not it‍♀️.”

iammfav:

“So insensitive, if you can’t respect the dead, shut up please!”

papi_demillie:

“This lady won BBN? Says a lot about those who see the program and actively vote for their fav. Ewwwwww. Using a laughing emoji for a case of homicide. ‍♂️”

_therealjuliet:

“What exactly is funny phyna? ”

sharon.chigozirim:

“Life WTFF! Is funny? This lady lacks emotional intelligence ”

"Why are you forcing classy on me?" - Phyna

The BBNaija Level Up Reunion show saw Phyna verbally attacking Chichi and going as low as involving her late parents and alleged child.

Social media was abuzz with reactions as netizens called out Phyna over the vile and unnecessary attack.

The BBNaija winner went on a long rant and shared screenshots of her conversation with netizens on Snapchat, urging her to be classy and ignore the drama. Phyna insulted every lady who reached out to her, fan or not and told them to stop forcing her to be classy.

