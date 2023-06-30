Nigerian singer Davido’s alleged pregnant American side chick, Anita Brown, has now spilled more online

The 29-year-old US businesswoman revealed that she wishes to have a boy and made an affirmation that she's expecting a son

Anita added that she was coming to Nigeria while also revealing that Davido had been getting Chioma’s US visa denied on purpose

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to be dragged online by his alleged pregnant US side chick, Anita Brown. She recently revealed that she was expecting a boy.

The 29-year-old businesswoman had taken to her Instagram live to spill some more information on her alleged pregnancy for the singer.

Davido's alleged side chick Anita Brown says he made sure Chioma did not get US visa. Photos: @ninatheelite, @davido, @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

According to Anita, she wants a boy, and she is going to be having one. This was revealed after she dropped comments during her ongoing IG live session.

She wrote:

“I want a boy. Ima have a boy and that’s that.”

I’m coming to Nigeria - Anita Brown

Not stopping there, Anita revealed her plans to come to Nigeria. The US lady dropped the comment online, explaining that she would be in Davido’s home country on July 6.

Anita continued to spill more messy details about her relationship with Davido and his marriage to Chioma.

According to her, the singer had been making sure Chioma’s US visa got denied on purpose. Anita added that she would help Davido's wife get the visa. She also explained that she was all for women's empowerment.

See a screenshot of the comment below:

Netizens react as Anita Brown shares more about Davido

Anita Brown’s continuous dragging of Davido on social media and spilling details about his wife, Chioma, has got many Nigerians talking. Some of them wondered how she got to know so much about Chef Chi.

Read some of the comments below:

i_am_shugarmills:

“Why does she know do much about Chioma? Men!!!”

its_katchy:

“Na this lady go teach Davido and Endurances to appreciate Sophia.”

Sheikhayates:

“Omo this guy really told her so many things! Jesus! how did she know her visa denial plus the sexx of the baby. Omo that guy doesn’t love his wife one bit.”

sim_ple_beats:

“Davido made the worst mistake of his life Akatas sabi give u wahala. Trust me‍♂️.”

Teeto__olayeni:

“Sophia sipping some wine and watching how the drama unfolds. Shebi una talk say Sophia was doing too much,bow your fav don meet him Oga.”

harbehby1:

“May any married man that can’t keep his something in one place continue to face this kind of international disgrace.”

sweetmimi2107:

“Davido is tasteless.”

Theaccountant609:

“ I love this girl. Na dis one go drag davido pass I better pass my neighbor. Davido fans are just not smart enough to see that the guy lies when he talks too much. If una think say e love chioma, una be mumu. The only thing David love is lies and puna. See how he exposed chioma to other females. And this is the same way he exposes all his baby mamas for unnecessary dragging.”

ruru1_official:

“Be in Nigeria to do what na? This gal sef...anything u see here u go take o.”

stylebyhod:

“July 8 we go dey with Davido for Chicago if she like make she come naija she go suffer.”

Anita Brown suggests Davido never wanted to marry Chioma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Anita Brown, Davido's alleged pregnant US side chick, had taken to her Instagram stories to share receipts of her relationship with the singer while posting screenshots of some of their messy chats.

In one of such Instastory posts, the 29-year-old businesswoman had told netizens not to be deceived by social media. According to her, the music star’s relationship is not consistent, and he has had many women and girlfriends. She then advised fans to do their homework before attacking her.

Also, in the post, Anita proceeded to suggest that Davido did not want to get married. According to her, no newly wedded man would be doing the things he did. She then asked netizens what wealthy 30-year-old celebrity would want a wife.

Source: Legit.ng