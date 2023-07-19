Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, is now making headlines on her 52nd birthday to the joy of fans

On July 19, 2023, the movie star clocked the new age and she took to social media to announce it with beautiful photos

Many of Kate’s fans and colleagues were in awe of her beauty and youthful looks as some of them debated her age

Popular Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw, has now clocked the new age of 52 to the joy of her many fans.

To celebrate her 52nd birthday, the movie star took to her official Instagram page on July 19, 2023, to announce the special occasion.

She shared a series of lovely photos of herself and fans could not help but gush over her youthful looks.

Fans gush over actress Kate Henshaw's 52nd birthday photos. Photos: @k8henshaw

Kate is known to be a fitness enthusiast and in one of her birthday posts, she was seen rocking a gym wear and sneakers while posing for the camera.

In her caption, she explained that she is committed to a lifestyle of total wellness including body, mind and spirit.

See her post below:

In another birthday post, the movie star was seen looking elegant in a short green dress with a big black bow attached to its front.

In the caption, Kate explained that style is what she makes of it and she is not under any pressure to follow trends.

See below:

In another birthday post, Kate Henshaw wore a lovely black jumpsuit with shimmery fringe details on it. She also neatly packed up her pigtail hairstyle on her head.

See below:

Netizens gush over Kate Henshaw’s 52nd birthday photos

Shortly after the actress shared her birthday photos online, a number of netizens took to her comment section to react. Many of them dropped their well-wishes while others were in awe of just how young she looks. Some of them argued over her real age.

Read some of the comments below:

folagade_banks:

“Happy Birthday to the ever Young Anty Kate❤️❤️.”

Iamseyyi:

“BODY GOALS TOHHHHH BAHDDD.”

olusamtaiwo:

“Birthday woman not birthday girl . We refuse to be deceived by your looks ma’am. We know agelessness is your superpower. Happy birthday ma’am ❤️.”

real_funkymallam:

“Who's this beautiful little under 16 that's disturbing us this morning? ❤️ ”

unique.strands:

“This look is everythanggggggg . Does she not look 22?”

askdamz:

“Happy birthday Aunty. You look so amazing. May God Almighty grant all of your heart desires. You are so beautiful.”

themmi_t:

“How old are you again? I will not stop asking this question ooo Happy birthday youngest out of all..MGL ”

