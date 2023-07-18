ExBig Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Chichi has finally addressed the recent issues between her and Phyna that were publicly televised during the BBN Reunion

Chichi recently spoke to Legit.ng where she revealed her reasons for fighting dirty on national tv and why she decided to sue Phyna

The former BBNaija housemate also took time to clarify the rumours about her being previously married and having two kids in Benin before relocating to Lagos and going on the show

Popular season 7 housemate of the Big Brother Naija house, Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, better known simply as Chichi, has finally come out to speak her truth about the rumours, fights and beef during the recent BBNaija reunion show.

During an interview with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons Chichi tried to clarify some rumours in the public space since she was still in Biggie's house.

She also touched on her fight with Phyna during the reunion show, life after BBNaija as a content creator and why she dragged those alleged that she used to be married and has two kids to court.

"It is not easy to be a content creator" - Chichi speaks about life after BBNaija

The reality star quickly addressed her life after leaving the BBNaija house, discussing life as a content creator. She said:

"It is not easy to be a content creator, I am glad that content creators are gradually getting more and more recognised. To be a content creator, it takes a lot of brain-cracking before pulling viral content out. So it is good that content creators are getting more and more recognised. And yeah, that's what I have been up to lately."

"We used to be friends and became enemies" - Chichi explains how their relationship broke down

The BBNaija star noted during the conversation with Nosa that she's never the type that starts a fight and would only respond when she's being attacked.

"Have you seen me be the first to attack someone, never! I always wait but if you come for me that the only time I respond. Plus I don't fight aimlessly It has to be necessary."

She continued noting that one of the reasons why she was feral with Phyna was because of the several false narratives that had sold about her.

"There are so many lies and false narratives about I Chichi, especially the one about me getting married to an imaginary husband, same as having kids and even dead ones. I needed to clear these narratives; that's why I was aggressive during the reunion."

It was a gang-up, and Yes I sued them - Chichi confirms case court

She noted that the way people came at her during the reunion, including Chomzy, Phyna, Deji and Doyin, made it evident that it was a gang-up.

"I didn't sue anyone because of what happened during the reunion, you can say whatever like, you can chase your clout, but I was there to speak my truth. But was really angry that some of them could go on social media to mislead people and defame me. That's very wrong and needed to address it legally, so yes the suit is in court."

