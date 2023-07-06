Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media to celebrate her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, as he begins his senatorial duties

The movie star’s husband, who recently emerged as a senator representing Anioma, Delta state, was seen finally resuming office

Just like her Moroccan co-wife, Regina also took to social media to share a video of Ned in the office as she celebrated him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has now followed the lead of her Moroccan co-wife, Laila, and celebrated their husband, Ned Nwoko’s first day as a senator.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of her billionaire husband arriving at the House of Assembly.

In the clip, the politician was seen mixing with other colleagues at the House of Assembly, and he was obviously in high spirits to resume his senatorial duties.

Fans react as Regina Daniels celebrates Ned Nwoko as he resumes office as senator. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina accompanied the video with a caption where she celebrated the father of her two kids on becoming a senator representing the Anioma, Delta North.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to her, she believes in the people’s choice, and they are all solidly behind him.

She wrote:

“The journey to a refined Anioma has just begun. as their very own assumes office of the senate representing Anioma, Delta north, Delta state, and Nigeria at large. I believe in the people’s choice and in your capabilities. We the Anioma people are solidly behind you. Ride on. Dike Anioma.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Regina Daniels celebrates Ned Nwoko’s first day in office as senator

A number of social media users reacted to Regina’s post, and some of them noted that if her husband failed to perform, she would bear the brunt of it. Read some of their comments below:

dopeevents007:

“A very fruitful tenure for all we pray .”

kingphranky:

“Regina na u we know ooo. If Ned No deliver, I am dragging u by the 32inches before I reach for his blokos.”

amarachi8135:

“Regina you are a good woman and a supportive wife, keep it up, you inspire I and so many women .”

hereis_dindin:

“Tell him to talk to Tinubu oo Cause country just Dey tight.”

emmah_abasiita:

“God bless your husband @regina.daniels give him more wisdom to rule and take his people to the promise land of their dreams.”

Sen_coachi:

“This man is very Lucky... He married full package woman, Actor, Influence, Hypewoman, personal creator and many more in one..”

Ned Nwoko shares Eid photo with Moroccan wife and kids

Nigerian billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko joined other Muslims in celebrating Eid.

Ned, who is also husband to actress Regina Daniels, shared a photo of his other wife, Laila Charani, a Moroccan and their five kids.

They looked like a happy family, and in his caption, Ned wished every family Eid Mubarak.

Source: Legit.ng