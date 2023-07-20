Davido has delighted the public by sharing the incredible impact of the N200 million he raised for numerous orphanages in the country

Talented Nigerian singer Davido has finally updated the public on how he went about with the N200m he raised for a good number of orphanages in the country.

The Timeless hitmaker has been at loggerheads with a couple of netizens keen on knowing what happened to the money raised.

Davido finally speaks on his 200m donation Credit: @danielregha, @davido

The entire process was overseen by Mrs Titi Adebayo, chairman of the Davido Adeleke Foundation (DAF).

In his caption he wrote:

"I’ve always wanted to use my platform to serve others. Thankful that through your generousity, I’ve been able to do so. We recently disbursed over N200m to several orphanages in Nigeria, a tradition that started a few years ago around my birthday.

Thank you to everyone who donated. With your help, we are changing lives. This is what I mean when I say We rise by lifting others. These are words in action. God bless you all!"

See his post below

Davido’s 200 million naira donation sparks reactions

Celebrities and netizens congratulated the artist for touching lives, while many pointed out that the popular Twitter critic Daniel Regha would be elated with the outcome.

The controversial influencer has been widely known for attacking the singer on his promise.

See their comments below:

the_real_tobe:

"Daniel go fit drink water and breath well now‍♂️ Congratulations Daniel Regha (President of all Orphans) God bless you OBO❤️."

spirals_hair:

"Daniel regha can rest now!."

kbuzzmusic:

"Wat The Nigerian Government Can’t Do David Fit Do ."

doka_favie:

"At least those insatiable people criticizing him of spending too much on himself can rest now."

dotty_worldwide_entertainment:

"You see I learnt from the best o, the best.Davido, sho get oYou see I learnt from the best o, the best Davido, sho get o."

Davido recreates famous Lekki-Ikoyi bridge, uses it to link the stage during US show

Davido continues to show why he is one of the biggest and best artists to ever emerge from this country, and he carries the Nigerian mantle proudly on his shoulder whenever he goes to.

The singer's recent Timeless stage performance in Houston was out of this world that at the end of the show, July 7 was declared officially World Davido Day by Mayor Sylvester Turner.

One of the show's major highlights was seeing the Nigerian singer recreate the famous Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, also known as the Eko Bridge, and perform on his stage.

