Renowned music executive Don Jazzy spoke about the chances he had to sign two of Afrobeats' top singers, Wizkid and Davido, to his now-defunct record label, Mo'Hits

The Mavin Records executive, revealed the events that led to his failure to sign a deal with Wizkid

He claimed that before he got the opportunity to meet Wizkid, he had already been signed by Banky W, the CEO of EME Records

Top Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy has revealed reasons he couldn't sign some of the top artists in the industry.

In an interview with popular Youtuber Fisayo Fosudo, he clarified his intentions about Wizkid, Davido, Teni, Simi, and their likes at the start of their career.

The Mavin Records CEO claimed he could not sign Wizkid because Banky W, the CEO of EME Records, had already signed him.

Jazzy said that he had the opportunity to sign Davido but declined because he felt Davido would excel without the backing of a record company.

He said, "I like Simi, I didn't sign her. I wish I did. I like Teni, but I didn't sign her. I wish I did. I had the opportunity of signing Davido but I didn't because I kind of figured that he would be fine.

Wizkid, obviously, I couldn't because Banky W got to him first. That would have been amazing. Falz, I love his work. We almost had a deal."

Don Jazzy's video sparks reactions

Netizens reacted to Don Jazzy, saying he thought well about the entire situation, while some believed the two artists wouldn't have been as prominent as they were if they were under him.

@LekanOfLagos8:

"Imagine he actually got Davido and Wizkid."

@cryptseptember:

"They won't have been this big."

@DripxHalcy:

"It depends sha. Also don’t forget a star is a star so wherever you put someone like Wizkid he is still gonna shine bright."

@UltimateTv8:

"He didn’t sign David because he didn’t feel like he had d voice.

"Of all the names mentioned he said if he could’ve signed wizkid that would’ve been amazing."

