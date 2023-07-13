Nigerian skit maker and singer Carter Efe took it hotly with the 16th Headies Award's organisers over the nominees' list that was just made public

The skit maker, who last year collaborated with Berri Tiga to record the viral hit Machala, did not receive a nomination and felt deeply wronged by it

Efe, in a video, sobbed while explaining why his name should be on the list of finalists while giving the awards academy a 24-hour ultimatum to do the needful

Nigerian comedian and musician Carter Efe expressed huge disappointment at not receiving a Headies nomination.

Carter Efe's debut into the music business with Machala jam featuring Berri Tigga topped some notable streaming platforms, including Apple Music.

Carter Efe calls out Headies for their 16th edition nomination list Credit: @carterefe, @the_headies

The social media star expressed dismay at his Machala song not receiving a nomination for the 2023 Headies.

An Instagram live session captured how devastated he was by the rejection of his smash song Machala, which he claimed was the biggest release of the year.

The comedian and performer said that children on the streets sang along to his Machala hit, which is a feat that no other song can claim. He also said that the rejection has made him aware of the music industry's politics.

Legit.ng reported that in 2022, Carter Efe released the Machala jam with Berri Tigga to pay homage to Afrobeats superstar Wizkid.

Later, a public argument between Carter Efe and Berri Tiga over the song's returns occurred when the latter accused the former of breaking their 70/30 contract.

Watch Carter Efe's outpouring here

Cater Efe's Instagram live sparks Reactions

Many who watched the video could not help but laugh at the entire situation, considering how the singer conveyed his anger.

See their comments below:

notyour_mabel:

"this one sabi marketing ."

