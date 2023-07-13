Top Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, is once again on the lips of Nigerians over his love for the craft

Just recently, a video reemerged on social media of the MAVIN Records boss performing singer Blackky’s Rosie song when he was just 9

The viral video sparked a series of interesting reactions from netizens with many of them commending his passion for music

Much loved Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, is now trending on social media after a video from his childhood resurfaced on social media.

In the reemerged video posted on Instagram by @nostalgiscsong_ng, the MAVIN Records boss was seen at the age of 9 performing the hit song by veteran singer, Blackky, titled Rosie.

In the video, the young Don Jazzy appeared to be at a children’s party when he took centre stage and held the microphone to perform the reigning song at the time.

Nigerians react to throwback video of Don Jazzy performing Blackky's Rosie song at age 9. Photos: @donjazzy, @officialblackky

Source: Instagram

The 9-year-old at the time seemed unfazed by the large crowd at the gathering as he performed the music to a live band’s instrumentals. His father was also seen playing the keyboard as his son performed.

See the video below:

Netizens gush over throwback video of Don Jazzy performing Blakky’s Rosie song at age 9

The video of Don Jazzy performing Blackky’s Rosie song at a party at the age of nine left many netizens in awe. A number of them appreciated his dedication to music and noted that he must have come from a family of music lovers.

Read some of their comments below:

Oba_soyinka:

“People hate the process but want the success.”

the_kitchensleya:

“Not suprised, his parent's were also music lovers.”

maryjanetheplug:

“Na why dem dey call am The Don.”

Tinoboygram:

“No be today thing dem don cook am inside music Don baba J.”

_amanehi:

“The success was definitely not overnight. Weldone don babaJ.”

Source: Legit.ng