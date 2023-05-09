Top Nigerian singer, Rema, has now caused a buzz on social media over his first time visit to India

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star shared a series of heartwarming videos upon landing in the Asian country

In the videos, Rema was treated like royalty as many Indians came out to welcome him with beautiful performances

Popular Nigerian singer Rema is now making headlines over his visit to India to the joy of many fans.

The Calm Down crooner recently visited the Asian country for the first time and he took to his social media page to update fans on how it has been going.

Heartwarming videos of Rema treated like royalty in India trends. Photos: @heisrema

Taking to his official Instagram page via his stories, a series of videos were posted showing the moment Rema arrived in the country and how he was welcomed by his hosts.

The music star who was happy to finally be in India was treated like royalty by its people. One video showed Rema being bombarded by photographers upon his arrival.

In another post, Rema gushed over how the love he was receiving was a huge one as he posted a video of people lined up on either side of his vehicle with colorful smoke, drums, a totem and more to celebrate him.

Another clip showed the singer finally out of the car and presented with a garland made with white flowers. The garland was hung over his neck as an Indian woman welcomed him to their country.

See below:

Rema then posted a photo showing him wearing a traditional Indian headgear on his head as he posted with one of his Indian fans. The Calm Down crooner asked fans to give him an Indian name.

The music star was however not done with the fun. In another post, he shared a clip of men and women dressed up in colorful yellow and blue garments as they danced to welcome him. Rema was obviously enjoying the display so much that he decided to join them to dance.

See the heartwarming video below:

Netizens react as Rema is treated like royalty while visiting India for the first time

The videos from Rema’s visit to India soon made the rounds on social media and the beautiful displays warmed the hearts of netizens. Read some of their reactions below:

mallam9yce:

“He’s gone to visit his second origin hahaha Bigname REM.”

iam.ke11y:

“Them don dress for rema ooo”

hetti427:

“chai no b film o india with dance ”

ehimethagoldking:

“So amazing Omo no be small love.”

djteekay_ent:

“He don go were really fit am.”

yolo_wavy:

“We’re proud of u ❤️”

enomarueben:

“Benin boy to the world ”

dj_nezer:

“the boy is blessed ”

royall_queen_tee:

“It's reminds me of zee world”

thenonniebrand:

“ love to see it.”

chimzijames:

“Welcome to India as if they love us”

valentino_freeman1313:

“LOL they don’t like Nigerians but love Rema! Amazing ”

kinglezee:

“Don’t joke with prayers … this boy is going places… he’s gonna be very big like wiz.”

Rema tops Indian music chart

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Rema and Burna Boy recently broke records on an Indian music chart.

Odogwu's new single Mera Na and his colleague Rema's Calm Down are the only songs by an African artist to ever appear on the Billboard chart of the Asian country.

A number of netizens were pleaded by the news and celebrated them online.

Source: Legit.ng