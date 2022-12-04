Josh2funny's wife Bina has been made a very happy woman by the comedian as she now owns a new car

The mum of one took to Instagram with photos of her car as well as the video of her reaction on sighting the surprise

Bina also prayed and gushed over her husband, expressing how happy she is that she trusted the process

Popular Nigerian comedian Josh2funny decided to give his wife Bina an early Christmas gift.

The comedian's wife could not believe her eyes after she sighted her surprise parked in front of their home.

Nigerians react as Josh2funny surprises wife with new car Photo credit: @binataste

Source: Instagram

She squealed with excitement as she ran all the way to check out her new ride.

The caption of the post on Instagram was a loving one to her man, and Bina expressed how happy she is to have trusted Josh's process.

Ther mum of one also revealed that she is happy she said yes to her husband who has never failed in his promise to make her happy.

"The gratitude in my heart is full it’s not any special day but you made it special my love how do I thank God how do I thank you my love there’s so much to say to you, it’s God in heaven who will reward you for all you do there so many great things you do I can’t offload all but for sure I’m glad I said yes to you and I’m happy I trusted the process you promised it will only get better and you never stopped proving to me that your words are true thank you my husband what a pleasant surprise "

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Josh2funny's wife

queengustie:

"His reaction looking at the joy in her face#congratulation."

iamdavidsyn:

"Many many Congratulations dear ❤️ @josh2funny na man you be ooo "

empress_bema:

"Oh Josh! Thank you for the pleasant surprise! @josh2funny."

trutokambassador:

"Congratulations Good wife ❤️ I pray GOD almighty allow me to do this also to my future wife....Amen am happy for you."

gracedweddingz:

"Chaii, God when. Congratulations dear."

glow_by_gold:

"Congratulations boo. See as josh just shift, stand Dey smile like mumu omo Love is very beautiful when you’ve got the right person in your life ❤️ NOW Over to you God, I’m asking for the 113th time Nna m Biko, Am I a bombastic Element?"

