A young man who was criticised for carrying his short father on his shoulder has fired back at trolls

In a new video, he carried the man on his shoulder again and danced together with him to one of Davido's hit songs

Some social media users have drummed support for him for not being ashamed to show off his father

A young man identified as @walmart1805 on TikTok has addressed netizens who dragged him for carrying his father who has a small stature.

In an earlier post, the doting son carried his father on his shoulder while celebrating him on father's day.

Man dances with his father who has a small stature Photo credit: @walmart1805/TikTok.

However, some netizens criticized him and maintained that it was disrespectful to do so to his father.

Reacting to the controversy in a new video, he carried his father on his shoulder again as they danced to Davido's song "Unavailable".

While sharing the video, he asked trolls on TikTok if they wanted him to carry their fathers instead.

"They say I carry my dad, shey na your papa I for carry?", he said.

Reactions as man dances with dad who has small stature

@Williams reacted:

“Brotherhoods are proud of you bro carry on.”

@Lilian commented:

“Try not to listen to people, if u leave am dem go still complain, if u carry am wahala. Pay no attention.”

@ZoulinBa said:

“I am so proud of you. God bless you real big bro.”

@treasure reacted:

“I love you bro you are proud of your father. God bless you for that.”

@Adeola baby commented:

“I am so proud of you, believe me.”

@M.K Frank reacted:

“Nice one bro.”

@queensmith56 commented:

“You are real gem.”

@tracylewah reacted:

“Awww ur dad! So proud of u bro. You look handsome bro. Kudos to ur mom.”

@Shasha_Posh reacted:

“I'm proud of you bro.”

@Ogara Ozohu reacted:

“Am proud of you guy.”

Smallish man marries tall lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that contrary to what many persons may presume, a small-sized Nigerian man, Efuoma Amos, has said he always had it easy getting women.

Amos who had become an internet sensation after his pre-wedding photos of him and his tall wife went viral told BBC News Pidgin that God actually gifted him with the ability to be loved by ladies. Amos said ladies just naturally like him and are drawn towards him despite not being well-to-do. He expressed pride in the fact that the abilities God blessed him with, tall men lack.

The married man said: "Since I was born, I never had it difficult in getting women. Men even taller than I am cannot boast of the God-given abilities I have. It's not as a result of voodoo but just that they (ladies) like me. During my service year, the most beautiful girls in my Ebonyi state camp belonged to me. They loved, liked and ran after me, not due to my money as I have none."

