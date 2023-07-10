A Nigerian mother has posted a hilarious video of her child testing the clothes her mother bought for her son

The video shared via TikTok has kept people in stitches as the entire clothes are all so big on the little boy

Reacting to the video, many netizens found it funny while others maintained that it was a nice idea

A mother identified as @big_baby_somz on the TikTok app was shocked to the bones after seeing the clothes her mother bought for her little son.

In the hilarious video, the little boy rocked all the oversized clothes his grandmother bought for him one at a time.

Nigerian grandma buys oversized clothes for her baby Photo credit: @big_baby_somz/TikTok.

The funny video was captioned, "When grandma buys you clothes.”

It has gained thousands of views and reactions on social media with many finding the video amusing.

Netizens noted that buying oversized clothes for grandchildren is a common practice among grandparents.

Buttressing this, others also shared their experiences of receiving oversized clothes from their grandparents when they were babies.

Reactions as grandma buys oversized clothes for baby

@Orezyfresh said:

“My grandma's handwork.”

@hannahmikasesay6 said:

“When Grandma believes that growing with it helps save money.”

@sweedypresh30 reacted:

“I nor fit laugh.”

@Ayo said:

“It’s giving rich gangster dressing senses.”

@Adepa billionaire commented:

“He will grow inside the clothes.”

@sweetieoliveluvsu said:

“They will grow together.”

@user527466333112 said:

“He will grow with it grandma words.”

@Perry commented:

“This has to be my mom.”

@Darah readings reacted:

“Me too I do the same ,they will grow into it.”

@okwy11 reacted:

“Na my grandma be this nothing you wan tell me.”

@Annabel reacted:

“Omo if u see the my mum buy for my baby she go wear when she reach 7 years.”

Watch the video below:

Dad dresses son in oversized suit and trousers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending video of a little boy rocking an oversized outfit on his first day of school has stirred hilarious reactions online. The little boy who was dressed by his father, lay on the bed in his oversized outfit as his dad blessed him with words of wisdom.

The father told his son in a hilarious video that he'd grow to the point where the suit will fit perfectly. He further advised his son not to be afraid because he looks great and 'good to go.' The little boy kept a straight face as he stared deeply at his dad.

Perhaps, he was wondering what was going on. Anais_bnn remarked: "Trust me these days you do not want to grow into Mbappe. Just google it, it is ridiculous and saddening."

