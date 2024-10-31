Former Oyo lawmaker Hon. Hamid Babatunde Eesuola passed away on October 31, just days before his scheduled PhD defense

Eesuola served as the Chairman of the Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYCSDA) and represented the Atiba State Constituency

His death was confirmed by Engr. Seun Adesiji of the Alaafin High School Alumni Association, with burial preparations underway

Ibadan, Oyo state - Former lawmaker Hon. Hamid Babatunde Eesuola has passed away just days before his scheduled PhD defence at the University of Ibadan.

Legit.ng reported that Eesula died on Thursday, October 31, following a brief illness.

Eesuola, who represented the Atiba State Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly and served as the Chairman of the Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYCSDA), died in Ibadan.

Hamid Eesuola, ex-lawmaker dies days to PhD defence Photo credit: Hamid Eesuola

Source: Facebook

His demise was confirmed by Engr. Seun Adesiji, National Vice President of the Alaafin High School Alumni Association.

He said:

“Yes, I can confirm that Hon. Eesuola passed on this morning in Ibadan.

“His close associates confirmed that his body was being conveyed to Oyo for burial, and I hope they would be in Oyo soon; then, I will join them.”

According to reports, Eesuola had complained of throat irritation to friends about two weeks before his death, Vanguard reported.

This sudden deterioration in his health has left many in shock, particularly those within his political circle.

Elder Kayode Oladokun, a political associate of Eesuola, expressed his grief at the loss.

“I just left the family house of the deceased, where preparations were being made for his burial according to Islamic rites,” he shared.

The late Eesuola was a prominent politician and an active member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State.

Mr. Lekan Folarin, another alumni association member, confirmed the tragic news, stating, “Yes, it is true.”

As reported by Leadership, Eesuola was on the brink of achieving a significant academic milestone, with his PhD defence at the University of Ibadan scheduled shortly after his untimely passing.

10 feared dead as building collapses in Ibadan

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a building collapse has reportedly killed no fewer than 10 people at Jegede Olorunsogo in Ona Ara local government area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 2 am on Thursday, October 31 and that seven other victims were rescued from the collapse.

The general manager of Oyo State Fire Services, Rev. Akinyemi Akinyinka, confirmed the tragic incident. Akinyinka said fire service officers received distress calls from residents of the neighbourhood at 2am.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng