Davido's cousin B-Red recently celebrated his achievements in the music space so far this year

Amid reports of Nigerian singers shutting down international arenas and stadiums, B-Red celebrated selling out his shows in Nigeria

The singer's post about his achievements, however, stirred up criticisms, which he boldly responded to

Singer Adebayo Adeleke, aka B-Red, who is a cousin to music star Davido, recently caused a stir after he celebrated his wins.

B-Red expressed gratitude for selling out his shows in Abuja and Enugu while revealing his plans to do the same in Calabar and Lagos in December.

"Abuja sold out Enugu sold out Calabar stadium up next December 6th December 18th b red live in Lagos," he wrote via his verified X handle."

See B-Red's tweet below:

Netizens berate B-Red

Several social media users stormed the singer's comment section, taunting him and comparing him to colleagues selling out shows on the international scene.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

Chi_amphitrite:

"Your mate, even your cousin dey sell out 02 and international stadiums, you dey sellout enugu and LOCAL stadiums."

LordVinci21:

"Abeg weytin u dey sing???"

adetosage:

"I’d like to know, which of your songs “blow” ? How many songs will you be performing at the concert? Calabar? You go soon sell out Maiduguri."

OlorogunErnest:

"With all due respect, bro, music is not for you. Pls try something else."

our_esq:

"Which song."

Everytinganytin

"No lie, dem folashade and who else bought those tickets? These shows are basically to entertain your family, dad, and his friends."

Marvel10012:

"When are you coming to Delta State Abraka??"

Whyzer_Gc:

"Anybody that knows 5 of B-Red songs send Aza for 2k."

B-Red replies critics

The singer, who refused to ignore the criticisms his post garnered, said many people don't go far in life because they are unhappy with others.

"Na y many people no Dey go far in life you can never be happy for someone’s achievements, whether huge, big or small," he tweeted.

See his tweet below:

Young Jonn and Davido’s cousin trend

In other news, Young Jonn showed off himself casually hanging out in a swimming pool lounge in the company of his widely speculated girlfriend and Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke.

The clip didn't give off an impression far from their other videos, as they were both vibing to one of his singles, "Showcase."

"You and Nike, hmm sha take am easy with her. We no dey use her play," a netizen wrote.

