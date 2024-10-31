CAF landed a heavy hammer on Libya after holding the Super Eagles hostage at Al Abraq International Airport

There's dissatisfaction on the side of the Libyans, and they have filed an official petition against the verdict

Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick is delighted with the verdict and has explained how it was reached

The former President of the Nigerian Football Federation and Nigeria's representative at the CAF hearing over the airport hostage saga has explained how the verdict was reached.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held hostage at Al Abraq International Airport by Libyan authorities during their trip to honour the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers' second leg match.

Al Abraq International Airport, where the Super Eagles of Nigeria were held hostage in Libya. Photo from @official_micolo.

Source: Twitter

CAF postponed the match and conducted an investigation, which found the Libyan Football Federation to have breached ethics and fair play rules after a fair hearing.

The governing body awarded Nigeria three points and three goals after ruling that the host's inhumane action led to the match's forfeiture and fined the LFF USD 50,000.

Pinnick explains CAF's verdict

The LFF have appealed the verdict, claiming their national team was on the receiving end of similar treatment when they visited Nigeria days prior but lodged no official complaint.

Former NFF President and FIFA Council member Amaju Pinnick, who represented Nigeria at the CAF hearing, has expressed delight at the verdict and explained how it came about.

“The matter has been adjudicated upon, everything is done according to the books, which is the statutes, they (CAF) don’t just do things by fluke, they go through the books,” he told Soccernet.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Mediterranean Knights have begun early preparations for their final two games against Rwanda and Benin Republic, as they still have a tiny hope of qualifying for AFCON 2025.

How Nigeria could miss AFCON 2025

Legit.ng analysed how Nigeria could miss AFCON 2025 despite CAF's verdict awarding them three points and three goals after the airport hostage ordeal in Libya.

Nigeria are top of Group D with 10 points, four points clear of second placed Benin Republic, but in an unlikely but possible scenario, they could still miss out.

Four key demands as Libyans protest

Legit.ng analysed the four key demands of Libyan football fans after they trooped out to the streets to protest against CAF sanctions after the airport hostage incident.

The protest leaders recognise the need for the image of Libyan football to improve as it would aid their global perception and prevent marginalisation on the continent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng