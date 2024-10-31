Paris Saint-Germain were hot on the heels of Ademola Lookman last summer after Goncalo Ramos’ injury

Atalanta fought to keep a hold of their best player despite his desire to move to the French capital club

The French champions have reportedly cooled their interest as Lookman is no longer their priority target

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly cooled their interest in a Super Eagles forward they were interested in last summer despite his bright start to the new season.

The French club were after two Nigerian forwards last summer, first Victor Osimhen and then Ademola Lookman, when Napoli played hardball over transfer fees.

Osimhen's case dragged on for most of the summer; even after PSG withdrew, Chelsea and Saudi club Al-Ahli were locked in negotiations until the final minutes of the window.

The striker escaped Napoli temporarily via a season-long loan move to Turkish champions Galatasaray, but the English-born attacker remains in Italy with Atalanta.

PSG cool interest in Lookman

According to Tutto Atalanta, the Bergamo-based club have resigned to fate that Lookman is playing his final season at the Gewiss Stadium with the expectation that PSG or other interested clubs, including Arsenal, will sign him latest by the end of the season.

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini told La Gazzetta dello Sport that he only hopes the offers don't arrive in January, which could disrupt their impressive season.

A report from Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur may have thrown that into doubt after he claimed the Super Eagles star is no longer a priority target for the French champions.

The Parisians were heavily interested after the injury to Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos at the start of the season, and he is expected to return to action in January.

However, their intention to sell 2022 FIFA World Cup star Randal Kolo Muani could open a slot in their attack, which could bring them back to the table for Lookman.

Five players who can replace Lookman

Legit.ng analysed five players who can replace Lookman when he inevitably leaves Atalanta at the latest during the summer transfer window in June 2025.

Mario Retegui, his La Dea teammate, is one of the similar profile players, with the Italian attacker already proving he is capable as he is leading the scorer’s chart in the Serie A.

