Nigerian singer Burna Boy has finally spoken up about how to handle his opposition following his recent drama with Speed Darlington

In an Instagram post, the Grammy-winning musician talked about how the streets are no longer what they used to be because old rules no longer apply

Burna Boy’s post raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens, with some of them dragging Speed Darlington’s name into the matter

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has drawn people’s attention with a post on how to handle one’s enemies.

Recall that Burna Boy recently arrested rapper Darlington Achakpo, aka Speed Darlington or Akpi, for allegedly making defamatory claims about him.

Weeks after Akpi regained his freedom, the Grammy-winning musician posted on Instagram about how the streets are no longer the same.

Nigerians react as Burna Boy speaks on the new way of dealing with ones' enemies. Photos: @burnaboygram, @20takeoffs

According to Burna Boy, old rules of dealing with one's enemies or oppositions no longer apply.

The music star stated that, in his view, everybody was now a civilian, and people now have to get sued because there’s no more ‘sliding’.

In his words:

“The streets ain’t what it used to be. The old rules no longer apply. The way I see it, everybody is a civilian now. No more sliding, just sue your opps to court and take the money.”

See a screenshot of Burna Boy’s post below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy’s post

Burna Boy’s post soon went viral online and raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Some of them believed the post was inspired by the singer’s drama with Speed Darlington. Read some of their comments below:

mhiz_browny:

“If I go missing na you. If you go missing no be me……. Banger!”

sweezzy1:

“Burna dey target Akpi 18rooms pride mansion but God pass am.”

mrrbrainz:

“Make Una waka jeje with Burna this period ooh.”

carlos_el_primero:

“The worst possible feeling is to be accused of something by someone who has no proof other than their mischief! People haven’t really thought about that part…especially if it’s untrue!”

official_ose007:

“Omo them still dey beat and mend guys wen fvck up oo… nah popularity make burna calm…. Kesh collect few hours ago😂.”

Lovealwaysify:

“This one wants to be a thug so bad. It's giving gangstalicious.”

Seejoysat:

“Detty December don sure for lawyers 😁.”

obinna.mathew6:

“Yes ODG ‼️. Use your 6 before 7 ‼️”

Rhaymichealson:

“Burna wasn’t ever a street boy tho, he came from a well off family.”

The_last_samurai0000:

“This one na coded message to Akpi😂.”

