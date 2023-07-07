Mercy Aigbe and her husband Adekaz were among the millions of Muslims that went for hajj this year

On completing the pilgrimage rites, the businessman put up a post praising his wife and officially welcoming her to Islam

Adekaz also shared a video of his wife praying for him and thanking Allah for using him to bring her to the holy land

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe in a video thanked Almighty Allah for using her husband to take her to hajj on holy pilgrimage.

In a post on Adekaz's Instagram page, he shared a video of the actress expressing gratitude to Allah for using him to bring her to Makkah for hajj.

Netizens react as Mercy Aigbe's husband praises her

Source: Instagram

A tired-looking Mercy also showered prayers on her husband, begging God to enrich his pocket.

Adekaz captioned the post with beautiful words commending his wife and affirming how pleased he is with her.

He also welcomed her to Islam and assured her that Islam will never let her down.

"Alhamdulilai robil al-amin .Thank God for the completion of our 2023 Umrah/Hajj rites. I'm very pleased with you, Alhaja Minnah and I know that Allah is also pleased with you. I can promise you that Islam will never let you down, Amin. May Allah accept our sacrifices and supplication from us as an act of Ibadah. And to everyone that wishes to visit the holy land in Saudi Arabia, may Allah grant your wishes and make it easy for you. Amin. Jummah Mubarak ☪️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Adekaz's post

amopeakewi:

"Mosha Allah can't hold my tears May Allah continue to bless your home Alhaja Minna, more money in your account daddy "

thelordismyshephard:

"Wishing you the very best Alhaja .Allah’s Raman always."

nafyluxe:

"You guys are so cute "

semaiib:

"The fact that she didn't nail her teeth walahi i love you much.... Monsha Allah to all your prayers❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

oladoja_rukayat:

"Masha Allah ❤️❤️❤️❤️ May Almighty Allah accept it as an act of ibadah "

benny_couture:

"The fact that she no even do Teeth as a first timer"

amendingwell:

"Ameen.UWC to Islam.The Religion of Peace."

iamhaleemat_o:

"Husbands that prays for their wives….."

iam_deoye:

"You will never regret doing this in sha Allah..May Allah accept it from you and bless the family with abundant blessings."

busolaidris:

"See as I dey smile like mumu may Allah be pleased with you all"

fhollycrown:

"My heart melts. So sweet...May you not regret the switch. So sweet."

Mercy Aigbe and husband share loved-up dazzling pictures from Saudi

Nigerian Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe had a wonderful time with her husband at the annual Islamic pilgrimage, Hajj 2023.

The movie star, who just converted to Islam, is keeping up with her newfound faith and shared her beautiful progress with fans.

In her post, Mercy shared a series of adorable, loved-up pictures with her husband as she prayed for those who wish to visit the holy land next year.

