Nollywood’s beauty queen Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, are not slowing down on letting the world know the fire brewing between

The celebrity love birds who have been on the 2023 annual Islamic pilgrimage, hajj, have kept their fans and followers updated with their events

In a new development, the movie star took to social media to share scintillating loved-up pictures of their moments in Saudi Arabia, which left many gushing

Nigerian Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is having a wonderful time with her husband at the annual Islamic pilgrimage, Hajj 2023.

The movie star, who recently converted to Islam, is keeping up with her newfound faith and has continued to share her beautiful progress with fans.

Mercy Aigbe and husband beautify the timelines with lovely pictures from Saudi Arabia Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In her new social media post, Mercy shared a series of adorable, loved-up pictures with her husband as she prayed for those who wish to visit the holy land next year.

Taking to her caption; she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Alhamdulilah for the completion of our Umurah/Hajj Rites

To all those wishing to visit the holy land, May Allah grant your heart desires and make it easy for you

ILEYA

#hajjmabroor #hajj2023 #latestalhaja #iyawoalhaji #alhamdulillah #AlhajaMinnah."

See her post below

Mercy Aigbe’s new pictures spark reactions

Netizens admired the beautiful duo and commented on how young and fresher the actress looked since her pilgrimage. See their comments below:

itz_misturah:

"Seeing you becoming a Muslim always gives me joy may Allah continue to strengthen your faith islam is indeed beautiful Masha Allah my role model since my childhood ."

omotolahot:

"May God listen to Ur secrete prayers and mine too latest Alhaja."

khalifa_base_on_believe:

"Alihamdulillahi May Almighty Subhanahu Watahala accept your ibadah..... Amen to everyone going to mecca next year."

usmanmuazu20:

"Alhamdulillah, Masha Allah, Tabarakallah, May God Accept All Your Dua'as and strengthen your faith Islam Amin."

shin_dara__:

"The way she’s getting younger and beautiful everyday ❤️❤️."

rahamabeauty:

"@realmercyaigbe congratulations to the latest hajiya in town in not easyAlhamdulilah."

Mercy Aigbe recites Arabic prayer as she gives update from Makkah

Mercy Aigbe is taking her transition to Islam seriously, and her updates from Hajj in Makkah confirm it.

The popular actress in the latest video on her page was seen in transit with other Muslim faithful as they made their way into Makkah to perform their Hajj rites.

To the shock of many, the mum of two fluently recited alongside others, a significant prayer affirming submission to worshipping Allah in the holy grounds.

Mercy wrapped her head in a white hijab like a true Muslim woman. In her caption, the actress gushed over her husband, who made the trip possible for her.

Source: Legit.ng