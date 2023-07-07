Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscy sparked reactions after throwing a lavish and beautiful birthday picnic for her best friend Enioluwa

Photo of the event got people gushing over their relationship, and Eni has promised to do even more for Priscy on her birthday next year

The lipgloss boy, as he is fondly called, shared photos of him and his best friend and a video of her praying for him

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla aka Priscy has raised the bar when it comes to friendship with the recent gesture on Enioluwa's birthday.

The influencer threw a birthday picnic for her bestie, inviting their celebrity friends and spending a lot of money on decoration and a statement cake.

In a post appreciating her, Enioluwa reiterated his love for Priscy and noted that for her birthday next year, he would go harder than she went for him.

He also shared a video of the actress' daughter praying for him at his birthday picnic.

Enioluwa wrote:

"I LOVE you so much @its.priscy, and I couldn't wish for a better friend! Such a beautiful surprise. Next Year I go Harder! 4L, Forever, Bestie.❤️"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Enioluwa's post

chiomagoodhair:

"My babies besties for life ‍."

blaq_proud:

"Eni, she’s praying for you and you’re screaming periodt…. It’s that beans and garri you ate earlier that caused it."

adelakuntufayl:

"From birthday cake to wedding cake very soon! On behalf of Online In-laws Association of Nigeria, can we start planning this wedding? ENISCY2027❤️❤️"

gem_mira:

"I love you two so much❤️❤️ God, I’m still waiting."

realestatebabygirl:

"The kind of friendships worth investing in. I love it ❤️"

simeon.delight:

"And I’m here no friends I don use mood swings pursue everybody."

asotieblessed:

"Wife her up bruh, she loves you❤️✨"

iamemmanueljr_:

"When will I get a friend like this "

Iyabo Ojo’s Priscy slams talks of relationship with Eni, shares proof

Having had enough of the rumours and false news, Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, aka Priscy, finally spoke up about her relationship with influencer Enioluwa.

Taking to her Snapchat, the model shared a screenshot of a message from Eni, thanking her for coming into his life with her impactful friendship.

She added that people pushing rumours about them shows that they haven't had genuine male friends in their life, as everything isn't about sleeping with each other.

Source: Legit.ng