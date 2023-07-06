Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, has taken to social media to celebrate one of his sons, Alex Iyiegbu

The young boy recently published a book as part of his secondary school’s comic club

Taking to his official Instagram page, the socialite shared photos and videos from the special occasion as she celebrated his son

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, has taken to social media to celebrate one of his sons, Alex Iyiegbu’s achievement.

The teenage boy made his father very proud after publishing a comic book titled Noise Ninja.

The youngster, Alex, who appeared to be a member of his secondary school’s comic club was able to release his work alongside other students.

Nigerians celebrate as Obi Cubana's son Alex Iyiegbu releases new book, wins awards. Photos: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana who was obviously very proud of his son’s achievement took to his official Instagram page to share photos and videos of himself celebrating with his son at his school.

In the photos, the young Alex was seen holding certificates of recognition and awards. He also showcased some of the copies of his new book.

His father, Obi Cubana also gave an inspiring speech to other students at the school.

The billionaire businessman accompanied the photos and videos from the occassion with a caption where he revealed his great pride in his son.

He wrote:

“My Superstar boy @dtwalx Son of Odogwu will always be Odogwu! Proud of you son, forever!❤️

Your Comic book "Noise Ninja 1" is a bestseller already! Congratulations on your awards and Honors!”

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Obi Cubana’s young son publishes comic book

The great news of Obi Cubana’s son’s recent achievement was met with celebration on social media. Read some of the reactions from netizens to the news below:

tastebudzng:

“Lovely!!! congratulations son. Super proud of him. Nne Author @lush_eby big congratulations to you. I love it when children are proactive and take initiative. Please keep up the good work.”

Blord_official:

“Congratulations my boy , how much is the book sold for ?”

ebonythebosslady:

“Leading by example,with all ur busy schedule you still find time to be there for your kids,kudos to you obi.”

_ola_of_lagos_:

“Daddy’s boy ❤️ Congratulations .”

patorankingfire:

“Congratulations my Boy.”

innclothing_abuja:

“Congratulations star Alex like papa like mama haaaaaha nice one big boy.”

Mamachydove:

“Congratulations Alex!! Keep making us proud .”

kplus05:

“Like father like son. Lion will always give birth to lion, gbam! Congratulations more to come.”

Obialorj:

“Congratulations son❤️.”

dray.way;

“Big congratulations to our beloved brother Alex we are so proud of you ❤️.”

