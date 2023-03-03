A young man caused quite a stir on social media as he visited billionaire Obi Cubana with his new whip

The youth showcased his new ride to the businessman as he sought Obi's blessings, saying he desires to be a billionaire

In the cute video, Obi checked different parts of the car like a car buyer at a showroom while the lad watched humbly

A young Nigerian man bought a new car and took it to billionaire Obi Cubana.

The youth, a luxury items content creator popularly known as Ola of Lagos, bowed humbly before Obi while the billionaire did a tour of the whip.

Obi who sported a senator attire smiled throughout as he discussed with the lady while checking out the car.

According to the youth, he took the ride to Obi because he wants his blessings as he desires to be a billionaire. Sharing the clip on TikTok, Ola wrote:

"Congratulations to myself ❤️ Took my new ride to Billionaire Obi Cubana for his blessings cuz I wanna be a Billionaire also hahaha."

Mixed reactions trailed the video as netizens celebrated with him.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Abstar said:

"Congratulations Bro ❤️Tag me when you want to show us the features of your car."

ken_dal3 said:

"Congratulations bro, you put in so much work in your craft, you deserve it."

Jdee said:

"You didn't review your car for us....we re waiting."

praisepal said:

"More keys!!! it’s plenty!!! The dress tho!"

Felix Santos said:

"In times like this, we are one Nigeria, but divided when it comes to politics."

Mikmilly01 said:

"You don take am to your mom place ?"

user984829001249 said:

"Anybody that see this and congrats him u will be must be congrate 2 in Jesus name amen one love."

