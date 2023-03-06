Nigerian celebrity billionaire Obi Cubana sparked reactions once again with his weekly dose of motivational posts

Resentful netizens slammed the nightlife entrepreneur over a motivational post he made during the electoral period

Obi Cubana then came online a week later to sneer at Nigerian youths concerning the trolling he received

Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana sparked reactions online after he made a jest of his weekly motivational post.

Last Monday, February 27, while citizens watched out for the presidential election results, the nightlife entrepreneur took to Instagram to dish out his usual weekly motivational dose. Unfortunately, netizens didn’t receive it well, blasting him heavily for being silent about the electoral process.

This Monday, March 6, the celebrity tycoon took to social media to sneer at youths for what they did to him the previous week.

He wrote on his Instagram handle

"Monday is here! Me checking to see if everywhere is calm, so I can post "Dear Youth......"!!! Biko rapu nu m aka! . Have a nice week, guys, love and lights!!❤️."

Netizens react to Obi Cubana’s post

Cubana's post had different comments, from those hailing him to those saying they love Gen Zs.

pdf_hairs:

"Don't oo. Body still dey pepper us."

omonioboli:

" I fear who nor fear Gen Z."

mr_dbbk:

"King of strategies, you change am today. We keep watching and learning. ❤️❤️"

alexxekubo:

"Okpataozuora Agu ana agba egbe."

iam_mac_anthony:

"Nobody is above collecting, I love my generation, do anyhow collect woto-woto."

pchibuife:

"Lmao I came here to read comments but your caption got me Please youth mere nu ya Ebere."

blessedcogency1:

"Those who truly know you, knows what u stand for…Okpataozueora tested & trusted…have a great week Odogwu❤️."

Obi Cubana campaigns for brother running for House of Reps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire Obi Cubana had campaigned for his brother, who was running for a House of Reps seat.

On his official Instagram page, Obi Cubana shared a video of himself with his brother and other All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) members going to inspect a road they had constructed in Oba, Anambra.

The socialite explained that Ike Cubana was running for House of Representatives in Anambra state. He wrote:

“Today, we took a walk around the entire 3.4km roads we, the @cubanagroup, have done in Oba in the past year while inspecting the completion of the phase of the project."

