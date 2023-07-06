Tiwa Savage is officially the undisputed Queen of Aforbeats as shown on her interview on the Good Morning Britain show

The singer talked about her early life, showcasing Afrobeats and her upcoming show later this year

Tiwa also talked about showcasing her culture and country in her songs and hinted at how crazy Lagos is as a state

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage had a great time on the Good Morning Britain show, talking about her career and the rise of Afrobeats.

The singer who is the Queen of Afroebeats talked about working with renowned international stars and how much the genre has grown with Nigerian artistes as pioneers.

Netizens hail Tiwa Savage as Queen of Afrobeats Photo credit: @tiwasavage/@adesope_shopsydoo

Other things the Pick Up crooner talked about included her forthcoming London concert at OVO Wembley on Nov 26, and infusing her country and culture in her music.

One of the hosts of the show might end up coming to Lagos just to see things for himself even though Tiwa mentioned that Lagos traffic is crazy.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tiwa Savage's interview

The singer's video got netizens hailing her and affirming that Nigerians own Afrobeats.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

johndavidefe:

"We've come full circle in this game. We need to own it, be it and live it. We are afrobeat "

precioushanah_:

"Tiwa a gracious queen I’m more shocked how they did their research before the interview absolutely amazing "

thisis_tfg_:

"Flying the flag even with her outfit. Love love love it."

p.watez:

"She’s be laughing all through and through "

olusegunbooks:

"We love her so much. Our very own Tiwa. Our mother of Afrobeats.."

accessoriesbyfhummie:

"Always representing Nigeria....Green!!!! Thank you Queen @tiwasavage ❤️"

korede1_ola:

"Yeah queen of Afro beats "

elraaj:

"This is how to represent & talk"

viktorchase__:

"Love it❤️Tiwa is who she thinks she is fr"

manlikescoop:

"Queen and more "

Tiwa’s ex Teebillz celebrates her achievements, calls her the GOAT

Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, Teebillz, sparked reactions on social media with a post about the singer.

In the now-deleted post, which was sighted online, Teebillz put up a photo of the mother of his son and proceeded to praise her in the caption.

The talent manager noted that without him and Tiwa Savage, no female artist would stand the chance.

