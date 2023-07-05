Popular Nollywood actor Felix Omokhodion, has been thrown into mourning after losing his wife to the cold hands of death

Taking to social media on July 5, 2023, Felix announced the unfortunate news to his numerous fans

The grieving Nollywood actor shared a series of photos of his late wife and penned down a touching caption as he mourned her loss

Popular Nigerian actor, Felix Omokhodion, has taken to social media to display his grief after losing his wife to death.

The 37-year-old actor took to his official Instagram page to share the sad news with his followers.

Felix posted a series of photos of his late wife on social media as he shared the news of her demise. He also poured out his grief in an emotional caption.

Nollywood actor Felix Omokhodion mourns as he loses wife.

Source: Instagram

According to the movie star, his late wife was his guardian angel, his partner, his angel, and his everything. As he bade her farewell, he noted that her absence left a void in his life but he finds solace in knowing that she’s with the angels in heaven.

Felix went on to speak on his love for his wife and how it will always burn within him. According to the actor, she will remain his guiding light until they reunite.

Felix full caption reads:

May the soul of the departed rest in peace.

Nollywood actor Don Brymo Uchegbe passes on

The Nigerian movie industry was thrown into mourning as reports of the passing of veteran actor Don Brymo went viral online.

According to reports, Don Brymo was rushed to a hospital in Anambra state on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, after collapsing on set. It is said that the actor was revived at the hospital but was declared dead the following morning.

Fans of the actor are left in even more shock as they stormed his social media page, and the last video on his page, posted a day before his passing, was of him dancing with his colleague Harry B Anyanwu.

Many netizens took to social media to react to the tragic news of the veteran actor's death as they mourned the great loss.

Source: Legit.ng