Popular Nigerian fast-rising act Skiibii stated he had a vision of who the country’s next president was going to be after the forthcoming general elections

The Afro-pop singer accompanied his statement on Twitter with a picture containing Atiku, Tinubu, and Peter Obi’s look alike

Social media users called to the attention of Skiibii to explain why he made his predictions with a man who resembled Peter Obi but was not Peter Obi

Nigerian fast-rising star Skiibii must have been shocked when netizens called his attention to the prediction he made about the country’s next president.

The Baddest Boy crooner took to Twitter to declare that one of the three men in the picture he shared was going to be the next president of Nigeria.

Skiibii stirs reactions with his prediction of the next country's president Credit: @skiibii

The picture he shared alongside his post had three men in it: the two solid presidential contenders for the forthcoming general elections, Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and a man who resembled Peter Obi.

"I saw a vision that one of these guys will win this next election…if e no happen, come and collect all my cars."

After netizens pointed out to Skiibii that the third person was not Peter Obi, the singer retweeted:

"So the man in white isn’t Peter obi?? The vision no clear."

Nigerians react to Skiibii’s prediction

@osaze124:

"Obi is your next president irrespective of your blurr vision."

@vonprada001:

"Remove the corn in your pocket p.s go and return dsf”s jewelry and money or betterstill fake your death again."

@sunshinemayor:

"None of the guys in this picture will win this election talk less of the next."

@Oreo2DW:

You're a f00L..try dey rest this guy. Na everytime you dey try dey relevant."

@immarex:

"you need to go back to sleep again but by this time, dream slowly and breath calm."

@thatafrikanboy:

"So this one no even sabi Peter Obi ? Werey Omo."

Skiibii stirs another round of drama with new song

Legit.ng reported how Skiibii returned with another new song which he titled Back To Sender (BTS), and was well-received by many of his fans and followers.

As the song gained attention, some netizens, however, read different meanings to the song.

Many believe the singer was referring to his ex-lover and actress Dorcas Shola Fapson.

