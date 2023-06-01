Days after Spotify sent a private jet to Nigeria to convey Afrobeat artists Zlatan Ibile, Mayorkun and Skiibii to Barcelona, the hat-trick of singers has stirred chaos in the Catalan capital

In a trending clip shared online by popular Afrobeat podcaster Shopsdoo, Zlatan, Mayorkun and Skiibii were all seen looking wholly exhausted after a few minutes of football

The singers, along with some of their other colleagues, were seen having a 5-aside kick around at one of the training facilities of FC Barcelona

Nigerian singers Zlatan Ibile, Mayorkun and Skiibii trend online after clips of them partaking in a 5-aside football challenge inside one of the training facilities of Barcelona football club.

However, the singers in the viral clip were seen to have all been knocked out as they were simply incapable of keeping up with the rigours of the kick-around facility.

A video of a trio of Nigerian singers losing their breath after just 10 minutes of football at one of Barcelona's training facilities trends. Photo credit: @notjustok

Zlatan could be heard in the clip accusing Skiibii of being lazy and unable to survive just 10 minutes.

The local rapper also quickly admitted that the alcohol he drank before coming to play was hurting him badly due to chest pain.

Watch the videos of the singer complaining about the rigours of the training facility:

See the reactions that Zlatan, Skiibii and Mayorkun's video playing football sparked online

