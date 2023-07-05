Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is currently trending after he prayed for Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The controversial actor took to his official social media handles and prayed for good health for President Tinubu

Some of his fans took to the comment section of Yul's page and reacted to his new gesture to the president

Nollywood star, Yul Edochie has caused an uproar online after he prayed for Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he spends his one month in office.

The movie star showered prayers on President Tinubu on his Twitter page on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Yul, who has been in some controversy of late, prayed for long life and good health for the new president as he leads the country amid rising inflation and fuel hike.

Yul Edochie showers prayer on President Tinubu as he leads the country amid rising inflation

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Yul, who previously begged President Tinubu to release the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), wrote:

“I’ll keep praying for you sir. @officialABAT For God to give you long life and good health to deliver the good plans you have for Nigeria. Nigerians have suffered so much. And I believe you’ll wipe the tears and make Nigeria great again. Best of luck Mr President. The Jagaban.”

See his post below:

Nigerians Reacts To Yul’s Prayer For Tinubu

Yul Edochie’s post has since generated mixed reactions from Nigerian, and it is currently trending on Twitter. While some praised him for finding the courage to make such impactful prayer for the president, others

See some of the reactions below:

@directors008 wrote:

"That sufferness dey on ground before Asiwaju inherited it. But it shall surely fade away"

Elum Julius @JuliusElum wrote:

"You won't get any appointment Oga. Focus on movies and keep raising young people. That's what you are called to do. And you do it very well. When the time to get into politics comes. It will happen effortlessly. For now, keep building yourself, others and make MONEY"

Iyalaya @lollylarry1 wrote:

"Who hack this account?"

@princebonelove wrote:

"I do like and respect you but for this post is like you're looking for favour from him remember that Peter Obi won the election"

@William71272352 wrote:

"Focus on your movie, business. That appointment is not for you, Mr Mugu"

@gstan86 wrote:

"You will soon buy fuel for 2500 per litre"

