Ace Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has sparked reactions online after a cute clip of him serenading his second wife, Judy Austin, with a lovely song went viral

In the clip, Yul described Judy as a strong woman, beautiful and sweet, who fits perfectly into his life and gives it meaning

The controversial couple, who have been in the news a lot over the last few months for some of their acts and behaviours on social media, seems to be back to their cuddly ways

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular, controversial Nollywood Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have sparked reactions online, but this time they've decided to do it differently by serenading each other with love.

In a clip shared online, the Anambra-state actor was seen serenading his second wife, Judy, with one of Ed Sheeran's classics, Perfect.

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie stirs emotions as he serenades his second wife, Judy Austin, with a love song in a viral clip. Photo credit: @yuledochie/@judyaustin

Source: Instagram

In the video, Yul described Judy as sweet, gentle and beautiful. He further noted that she was perfect in every way and was specially made to bring love and joy into his life.

This clip, as usual, has sparked reactions online as the couple's social media in-laws came for them being too lovey-dovey in public, while Yul's first wife, May Edochie, is still mourning the loss of her first son, Kambili.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video of Yul Edochie singing and serenading his wife, Judy Austin:

Read some of the reactions the cute clip stirred amongst netizens

@trendyjulz92:

"Is just Daniella Edochie is only daughter I feel so bad for. The trauma of seeing her dad whom she grew up seeing as her super hero display this kind of stupidity, that teenager might live the rest of her life resenting men because of her dad Yul Edochie. It’s sad and soooooo traumatic."

@aity_special:

"Looks like he is trying to distract himself from the loss of his son. May God heal you Yul."

@evve__lynn:

"Use this as ‘God forbid’ button."

@officiajenny:

"Use me as “ SMH “ botton!"

@akalasophia:

"All this people wey they do use me as this button all of una they ment."

@wandecole22:

"Omo she's beautiful make we no lie."

@mzta_mmo:

"Use me as "una don dey craze" button!!"

@patty_blaize1:

"Use me as “wetin be this rubbish” button."

@tkinzystar:

"NO THIS MAN DEY INSIDE BOTTLE, You can’t tell me nothing."

@luckynosen14:

"Nnewi Barry White and Celine Dion."

@amyfabric_:

"E be like Judy don learn this song since...dey wait for man dey snatc."

@stanley_estate:

"All I see is someone who found Peace of mind. I wish first lady forgave him before now, it wouldn't have gotten to this extent. He maid a mistake, realised and asked for forgiveness but online inlaws gave wrong advice... Now second lady don collect am completely. Only God can judge."

@amberlings:

"These people go give Nigeria BP, the hate is real, but they keep posting. . At this post I’m not mad, I just Dey laugh."

Drama as clip of Yul Edochie and 2nd wife, Judy Austin, fighting leaks, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his famous second wife, Judy Austin, are again in the news for the wrong reasons.

Weeks after Yul had made a comeback online after mourning his first son Kambili, there seems to be trouble brewing between the actor and his second wife, Judy, as a clip of the pair getting into a heated argument went viral online.

In the clip, the movie star accused Judy of being rude and condescending to him.

Source: Legit.ng