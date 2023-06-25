Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has once again taken to social media to drag Judy Austin

In her latest Instagram post, the actress warned Austin to stop claiming Pete Edochie as her father-in-law

Several social media users who reacted to the video advised the actress to move on from the drama

Rita Edochie continues to fly the flag high and proudly for May Edochie despite the seeming end of her marriage with Yul Edochie.

Rita Edochie and Judy Austin Credit: @ritaedochie, @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

In a recent Instagram post, the veteran Nollywood actress came for Judy Austin yet again, and this time she had a few words about claiming in-laws.

Calling Judy a 'drama devil', the actress said Pete Edochie did not approve of the union, thus, she should stop claiming the Nollywood godfather as her father-in-law.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Drama dev!l Pete Edochie is not your father-in-law, so stop claiming and deceiving people because he did not approve of it. Have you taken your time to find out what happened? They were living peacefully before a forbidden fruit was eaten by now drama king that was given by the drama dev!l. Happy Sunday from us."

She wrote this in a caption for a post which contained slides of May's photos.

Check out the post below:

"Move on" - Social media users advise Rita Edochie after she slammed Judy Austin

graceideal_collections:

"This case is a lost one already. I'm so sorry but it's the bitter truth. This is already a certified polygamous home whether una accept am or not the man said he is a polygamist."

jennetngegbagmail.com4:

"Madam I think you need to respect your self on this whole thing."

akwaokuko_na_oba_official:

"They made divorce for a reason, people get tired of each other in marriage,then they divorce and take care of the children,rita stop fighting people you have fought enough,rest at this point . May should move on and look for happiness elsewhere."

iamdesmond6:

"Madam we hv moved on, stop disturbing the media space wt your family problem, everybody hv their own family issues to face, besides what makes you think you can decide for a full grown man? or do you think all this ur post can change anything? Pls allow us rest we hv more important things to think about, go home and face ur family not here."

nnabuikelilian:

"And who told you that Pete wasn't in support of it and they acted movie together to me it shows full support and secondly what has he said to the general public concerning this issue nothing so let's just leave everything in God's hand tomorrow is pregnant."

mightyroyal1:

"MMA y all should just let May divorce this man and have some peace.not after two kids with another woman I can't take it."

Video of Yul Edochie feeding 2nd child with Judy Austin sparks reactions: "The juju no fit ever clear"

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is far from regaining his positive image in the eyes of the public as yet another video has set the trolls on him.

The trending video posted on his Facebook account shows the actor feeding his newborn child - his second with Judy Austin.

The video, which was recorded by Judy, showed the actor giving milk to the child using a feeding bottle while his wife gave him directives in the background.

Source: Legit.ng